LGFA: Charter talks ongoing 'contrary to impression portrayed at Oireachtas gathering'

THE LGFA INSIST talks have recently taken place between representatives of the GAA, the LGFA and the Camogie Association on the subject of integration.

The LGFA released a lengthy statement on Thursday in a bid to reiterate their position on the subject, outlining that talks are continuing “contrary to the impression portrayed at yesterday’s Oireachtas gathering.”

During Wednesday’s Oireachtas meeting, GAA director general Tom Ryan said there had not been any contact from the LGFA or Camogie Association on the issue of a female charter.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was confirmed that inter-county players will not take part in any official media events organised by the LGFA or the Camogie Association for the remainder of this year’s All-Ireland Championships.

The news was the latest development following weeks of protests under the banner #UnitedForEquality as Gaelic games’ female stars fight to improve the minimum standards of facilities and support services available to them.

The LGFA’s statement also outlined that the association had met with the GPA earlier on Thursday, where the LGFA ‘reiterated its commitment to ensuring that a charter is in place for players ahead of the 2024 season.’

Also included in the statement were the LGFA’s findings from its own survey of county boards into the level of support they provide to inter-county teams. It was highlighted that 94% of teams have a strength and conditioning coach while 100% have a team physiotherapist. The full report can be found here.

LGFA statement in full:

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association wishes to clarify that recent meetings have taken place between representatives of the GAA, the LGFA and the Camogie Association, contrary to the impression portrayed at yesterday’s Oireachtas gathering.

At these meetings, it was acknowledged that a charter for inter-county players forms part of the overall and ongoing integration process and cannot be dealt with in isolation, as constitutionally, the GAA, LGFA and Camogie are three separate Associations.

However, an LGFA delegation instigated a pre-arranged meeting with Gaelic Players Association representatives, which took place today (Thursday July 13).

At this meeting, the LGFA reiterated its commitment to ensuring that a charter is in place for players ahead of the 2024 season.

The efforts of our inter-county and club players always have been and always will be appreciated, while we are also strong on our commitment to the wellbeing of our almost 200,000 strong membership.

The LGFA has also this week conducted a wide-ranging survey with county boards to gather baseline information on supports currently provided to adult inter-county teams.

The questions asked were in line with areas currently included in the male GAA charter.

Findings indicate that there has been a significant spend on adult inter-county teams in 2023 – and amid rising costs.

The responses provided in the attached report are from across the 2023 League and Championship seasons to date.

Among the key findings are:

94% of teams have a strength and conditioning coach.

100% have a team physiotherapist.

76% of teams have a performance analyst.

94% of teams provide a meal to players after every training session.

97% of teams have access to a team nutritionist.

58% of teams have a set venue for training.

88% of teams have access to a gym.

In addition, significant distribution of match day and training gear has been reported by counties.

As outlined recently, over €1.4m of Government funding will be allocated to LGFA inter-county squads to assist with player expense claims in 2023.

Over €900,000 is allocated directly to player expenses, while almost €500,000 is designated for LGFA team funding, with the LGFA’s Central Council agreeing to self-fund this aspect and redirect that allocation to player expenses.

All players were eligible to claim a first payment after the National League, via the GPA system.

Furthermore, 42% of counties surveyed indicated that they pay player expenses outside of the Government support scheme.

At this juncture, the LGFA wishes to reiterate its ongoing commitment to an enhanced playing and training environment for inter-county players.

This is of huge importance to the LGFA and significant strides have been made in recent times in this regard.

Contrary to some recent commentary, this commitment to progress has been ongoing and progressing on an annual basis since initial support was approved in 2016.

As we approach the concluding stages of the TG4 All-Ireland series, we wish our players well for the remainder of the season, and we also pay tribute to counties whose seasons have now come to an end.

We also thank our county boards, volunteers, sponsors and partners, for their ongoing efforts and support of our Association.

