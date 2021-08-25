LGFA says it has 'no control over ticket sales' as All Ireland backlog continues

THE LGFA HAVE been moved to issue a statement insisting they have “no control over ticket sales” as frustrated fans continue to queue online for the All Ireland finals.

The Ticketmaster portal opened this morning for the three showpieces at Junior, Intermediate and Senior level, with tickets only being available to purchase in a pod of two, with a maximum of three pods allowed in one transaction.

The LGFA confirmed that there must be at least one adult in a pod of six and while Ticketmaster have sole responsibility for distribution to help with Covid-19 protocols, the association attempted to clarify the situation.

“The LGFA is also aware that many fans attempting to purchase tickets this morning are experiencing issues with the Ticketmaster system,” a statement read.

The LGFA has no control over ticket sales – and all tickets must be purchased through Ticketmaster, to ensure compliance with Covid regulations.

“The LGFA is working with Ticketmaster to resolve any issues being experienced by spectators this morning.”

The three finals take place on 5 September with Antrim and Wicklow kicking things off at 11.45am in the Junior final, followed by the Intermediate clash between Westmeath and Wexford (1.45pm) before the main event of Dublin v Meath at 4.45pm.

Tickets can only be purchased via this link.