Dublin open All-Ireland defence against Mayo, all senior LGFA games to be shown by TG4

DUBLIN WILL BEGIN their LGFA All-Ireland senior championship title defence at home to Mayo next month, while an historic TV coverage development has been announced.

On top of the 15 live TV fixtures the LGFA and TG4 have agreed upon, it has been confirmed that all senior championship games not shown live on terrestrial TV will be live-streamed via the Spórt TG4 Youtube channel.

There will be two live TV TG4 games from each round of the senior championship group stages — which get underway on 8/9 June — while all four quarter-finals, the two semi-finals, and the junior, intermediate and senior finals from Croke Park on Sunday 4 August will all be broadcast.

Dublin’s group 4 opener against Mayo at Parnell Park on Sunday 9 June is included in the live TV coverage, with the Group 2 showdown between Donegal and Kerry in Ballybofey being screened earlier that day.

Cork v Galway and Kerry v Waterford or Tipperary v Armagh are the TG4 picks for round two, with Waterford v Donegal and Meath v Tipperary selected from round three.

The group winners are rewarded with a home quarter-final, with the last-eight ties to be confirmed by a draw (shown live on TG4 after Meath-Tipp on 23 June).

The quarter-finals are fixed for the weekend of 6/7 July, while the semi-finals will be played as a double-header at Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore on Saturday 20 July.

All knockout games are result on the day, with the relegation play-offs set for 6 and 13 July. All known fixture details are listed below:

2024 TG4 All-Ireland senior championship groupings

Group 1: Armagh, Meath, Tipperary

Group 2: Kerry, Donegal, Waterford

Group 3: Galway, Cork, Laois

Group 4: Dublin, Mayo, Kildare

All-Ireland series group fixtures

Round 1

Saturday 8 June

Armagh v Meath, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 2pm

Sunday 9 June

Donegal v Kerry, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 1.05pm – TG4

Dublin v Mayo, Parnell Park, 2.50pm – TG4

Laois v Cork, TBC

Round 2

Saturday 15 June

Cork v Galway, 1pm

Mayo v Kildare, 2pm

Kerry v Waterford, 3pm *TV game TBC

Tipperary v Armagh, 5.30pm *TV game TBC

Round 3

Sunday 23 June

Waterford v Donegal, 1.30pm – TG4

Galway v Laois, 2pm

Kildare v Dublin, 2pm

Meath v Tipperary, 3.30pm – TG4.