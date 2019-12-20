This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 20 December, 2019
Cork City sign former Anderlecht and Forest goalkeeper as Ryan departs

Central defender Alan Bennett, meanwhile, has signed on as a player-coach for 2020.

By Gavan Casey Friday 20 Dec 2019, 7:37 PM
Liam Bossin training with Ireland U21s.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

CORK CITY HAVE signed former Anderlecht, Nottingham Forest and Ireland U21 goalkeeper Liam Bossin but manager Neale Fenn has also confirmed that Tadhg Ryan “won’t be back” for 2020 having joined the club last season.

Bossin, 23, was born in Belgium to a Belgian father and an Irish mother, representing Anderlecht in the UEFA Youth League before joining Forest in 2017.

He was released by the Championship club last summer, however, and will now compete with Mark McNulty for a place between the sticks at Turner’s Cross — a ground in which he has previously played.

“I was waiting for an opportunity and my agent called me and said Cork City were looking for me, and I just wanted to get there and get signed.

“I have played in Turner’s Cross before with the Ireland Under-19s, so I already know the stadium and I am really looking forward to it.

“I feel my strengths are that I have quick feet, good distribution and I am a good shot-stopper

“I will always give 100% for the club, I am a hard worker and I just want to help the club and get good results. I just want to show myself and work hard to earn my place.”

liam-bossin Bossin makes a save during training. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Added manager Fenn: “Getting Liam in is excellent news.

“He is a fantastic keeper, an Irish under-21 international, and it is brilliant for us to get a player of his calibre.

“He’s a player I would have known from the international scene and I would have kept an eye on him over the years.

“I’ve spoken to people about him and made sure he will be a good fit for us, so I am very pleased to have him signed.”

Former Huddersfield Town and Galway United keeper Ryan, meanwhile, has been released, with Fenn thanking him for his contribution to the club during his brief stint on Leeside.

One player who won’t be leaving the Cross, though, is club legend Alan Bennett, who has signed on as a player-coach for the 2020 campaign.

Bennett, who has a Uefa A licence, assisted with coaching in City’s academy last season.

alan-bennett-and-damien-delaney-fix-the-goal-net-during-the-game Alan Bennett (L) and fellow Corkonian Damien Delaney fix the goal net at Turner's Cross. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“There’s a big challenge ahead, and I’m looking forward to it,” said the central defender. “Every season has been a challenge since I’ve come here, this one is no different. It’s a club that means so much to me. I want to be here.

“It’s a fantastic place to be a professional footballer — in this country, in this city, there’s no better place to be.

We’re starting again. We’re looking to put together a really strong competitive squad. A lot of those will be of a younger profile, which brings its own strengths and weaknesses. Having worked with younger players for the last couple of years in a coaching sense, I’d have a good grip of how to develop those players really quickly, and that’s something that will have to happen this year.

“These lads have a fantastic opportunity at this club, and there’s no better place to play football.”

Fenn described Bennett’s new deal as “brilliant news”, and said the club are “delighted that he’s agreed to stay”.

