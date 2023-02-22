Advertisement
# Memoir
Born to be a Footballer: Liam Brady signs up for new autobiography
The idea for Born to be a Footballer came to life during the Covid lockdown.
22 minutes ago

LIAM BRADY HAS signed up for an autobiography about his life and times in football, to be released later this year.

The idea for Born to be a Footballer came to life during the Covid lockdown.

“During lockdown, I had the inclination to reflect on my life in football and how good it’s been to me,” said Brady.

“In football, you’re bound to have your ups and downs but I regret very little of my career in the professional game. I have great memories and experiences from my 50 years in the sport.”

The book follows on from the warmly received documentary aired on RTÉ, Liam Brady: The Irishman Abroad.

It promises insights into his childhood in Dublin, his incredible feats in an Irish shirt, his infamous FA Cup final win with Arsenal in 1979, and his glorious years in Italy with Juventus, Sampdoria, Inter Milan, and Ascoli before returning to London and West Ham.

As a manager, Brady worked with Celtic, Brighton, and the Republic of Ireland, and was head of youth development at Arsenal until 2013.

He has been a football analyst on RTÉ Sport’s live broadcasts since 1998.

The book will be published by Eriu, the Dublin-based imprint of Bonnier Books UK, who acquired the memoir following an eight-way auction.

Born to be a Footballer will be released in hardback, audio, and ebook on October 12.

