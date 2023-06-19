Liam Brady stepping down after 25 years of punditry on RTÉ

LAST UPDATE | 38 minutes ago
AFTER 25 YEARS of punditry, the end has come for longstanding RTÉ soccer panellist Liam Brady after tonight’s Euro Qualifier against Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium.
Brady was the last remaining pundit of the fondly remembered trio of himself, Eamon Dunphy and John Giles, with the late Bill O’Herlihy moderating the debate.
Speaking about his retirement, Brady commented, “In 1990 I retired as a player at the age of 34. In 2016 I retired from my position in the Arsenal Academy and now I’m announcing my retirement from TV punditry with RTÉ Sport.
“I have had the most amazing time working on RTE’s football coverage over the last 25 years and it is now fitting that I draw it to a close. I started with the World Cup in 1998 with my great friends Eamon, John and Bill. We had great fun together in between the arguments.”
He continued, “There are many highlights, Zidane and France in 1998, Manchester United in 1999 and Liverpool’s miracle in 2005. At half time my tip AC Milan looked comfortable but that is the beauty of sporting comebacks.
“I fondly remember the commentary box in Paris with George Hamilton when my beloved Arsenal were one-nil up against Barcelona. Henrik Larson came on and changed the game. I also remember fondly the emergence of a brilliant Barcelona led by this new coach Pep Guardiola with some young kids called Messi, Xavi and Iniesta.
“I’m going to miss the guys I played with and then worked with, Ronnie Whelan, Ray Houghton and Jim Beglin. Didi Hamann has become a great friend and the new guys Richard Sadlier, Kevin Doyle, Damien Duff and Shay Given. I will also miss all the presenters who asked the questions and the people behind the scenes. It was a pleasure to work with them and RTÉ.”
RTÉ Head of Sport, Declan McBennett, paid tribute by saying, “Liam will forever be remembered as both a truly great player and a tremendous pundit who brought enormous insight and wisdom to the role of analyst.
“In the quartet of Giles, Brady, McGrath and Keane, Liam occupies his place in Irish sporting immortality. The joy he brought notably through Arsenal and Ireland will live on forever and the recent RTÉ documentary on his broader career across the UK & Italy captured his impact and influence on the Irish & international footballing landscape.”
He added, “His later partnership with Eamon Dunphy and Johnny Giles, guided so masterfully by Bill O’Herlihy, helped define modern sporting punditry with his willingness to forthrightly address issues without fear or favour was indicative of Liam’s personality as a whole.”