Liam Buckley joins Cork City as club’s Sporting Director

EXPERIENCED LEAGUE OF Ireland manager Liam Buckley has been appointed as Cork City’s new Sporting Director.

Buckley, who has won the Premier Division twice as a manager, was most recently in charge of Sligo Rovers until last year. A statement from the club today reads that Buckley’s role will focus primarily on player recruitment, along with supporting management on all football-related matters.

“I am very pleased to be joining Cork City FC,” says Buckley following the announcement.

“I have had some very good conversations with Dermot and the staff at the club, and am really looking forward to working with everyone. Having been promoted back to the Premier Division last season, we are all keen to build on the good work that has already been done and work together to help this club achieve the potential it has.”

