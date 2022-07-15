Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 15 July 2022
Burt chips in to give Bohs all three points in Drogheda

Keith Long’s side made it back-to-back league wins with a 1-0 victory.

By Barry Landy Friday 15 Jul 2022, 10:40 PM
1 hour ago 649 Views 1 Comment
Burt and his Bohs team-mates celebrate with the travelling fans in Drogheda.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Burt and his Bohs team-mates celebrate with the travelling fans in Drogheda.
Burt and his Bohs team-mates celebrate with the travelling fans in Drogheda.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Drogheda United 0-1 Bohemians

BOHEMIANS FINALLY MANAGED to secure back-to-back wins in the Premier Division this season courtesy of a narrow but wildly entertaining victory over Drogheda United at Head In The Game Park.

Liam Burt’s 75th-minute goal won the match. Debutant Ethon Varian, a new arrival from Stoke City, found the Scot 20 yards from goal and he produced a brilliant chip, while losing his balance, that found the top corner and embarrassed United goalkeeper Colin McCabe.

To that point, McCabe had been a contender for man of the match, producing a string of fine saves to deny Promise Omochere. On another night, the 21-year-old forward might have notched six goals. As it is, his drought now extends to nine games.

With leading scorer Dawson Devoy now departed, the onus will be on Omochere to start producing in front of goal again in the second half of the season. He could have scored four in the opening 15 minutes.

McCabe twice denied him and then he hit the post after a rearguard mix-up. John O’Sullivan’s superb through ball then played him in, and he easily outpaced Keith Cowan, but his shot was wide.

Drogheda contributed to the game too, as it flowed from end-to-end and back again. Dayle Rooney somehow contrived to miss with the goal at his mercy after Darragh Nugent’s pull back was behind intended target Darragh Markey.

The latter than produced a deep cross which didn’t appear too dangerous until left back Evan Weir surged into the area. His effort was goal bound but was turned over unconventionally by Josh Kerr.

Both goals were being peppered during a first half that never dropped its tempo for a moment. The second half played out more in favour of Bohs, even before the breakthrough.

McCabe made two standout saves to deny Omochere before his withdrawal. It took Varian just 90 seconds to tee up Burt, who is no stranger to scoring stunning goals at this venue.

In injury time, Andrew Quinn powered a header towards goal from a Markey free kick. It flew wide of the Bohs goal, much to the relief of Keith Long who could finally savour two wins on the spin.

Drogheda United: Colin McCabe; Luke Heeney (Georgie Poynton, 90), Andrew Quinn, Keith Cowan, Evan Weir; Gary Deegan, James Clarke (Ryan Brennan, 78); Darragh Markey, Darragh Nugent, Dayle Rooney (Adam Foley, 68); Dean Williams (Chris Lyons, 79).

Bohemians: Tadhg Ryan; Jordan Doherty, Josh Kerr, Ciaran Kelly, Tyreke Wilson; Jordan Flores, John O’Sullivan (Jamie Mullins, 74), Conor Levingston (James McManus, 61); Liam Burt, Promise Omochere (Ethon Varian, 74), Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe (Declan McDaid, 61).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin

Barry Landy
