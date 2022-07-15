Liam Cahill steps down as Waterford hurling manager

LIAM CAHILL HAS stepped down as manager of the Waterford senior hurlers.

Cahill was entitled to serve a fourth year in charge next year, but has today informed the Waterford County Board that he will not be taking up that option.

The decision will intensify Cahill’s links with a return to take charge of his native Tipperary, who yesterday jettisoned manager Colm Bonnar.

Advertisement

“All in Waterford GAA wish to sincerely thank Liam and all of his backroom team for their tremendous work, commitment, and dedication to the Waterford senior hurling team over the past three years, which culminated in an Allianz League title in 2022 along with Munster and All-Ireland finals appearances”, read a county board statement.

“Waterford GAA would like to wish Liam every success in his future endeavours. A process will now be put in place for the appointment of a new senior hurling team management.”

Cahill won an All-Ireland hurling title as a player with Tipperary and then graduated to management, taking charge of their minor and then their U21 side, whom he led to an All-Ireland title, repeating the trick with the re-graded U20s. He was appointed Waterford senior hurling manager in 2019 and led them to the 2020 All-Ireland final, which they lost to Limerick.

Cahill’s Waterford won the 2022 National League and raised expectation that they were Limerick’s closest challengers for Liam McCarthy but their Championship was a flop, failing to make it out of the round-robin phase of the Munster Championship.

Tipperary tried to hire him to replace Liam Sheedy last year but Cahill ultimately declined the offer, releasing a statement saying that the offer was “a huge honour”, and his decision to reject it “has been the most difficult one I have had to make in recent years.”

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

Explaining his rationale, Cahill said, “the reaction of the players, even when difficult decisions had to be made, was exemplary. Their dedication and loyalty left a deep impression on both of us for whom loyalty is paramount. In the circumstances we feel that to step aside now from the Waterford journey would be the wrong decision.”

Cahill ended that statement by saying he retained an ambition to manage his native county, and that he hoped the opportunity would present itself “when the timing is right.”

His walking away from Waterford a day after the Tipperary job became vacant again has led to intense speculation that the right timing has dawned.