Saturday 4 June 2022
Liam Cahill confirms he is staying on as Waterford manager

The coach had suggested he would consider his future in the wake of his side’s recent Munster Championship exit.

By The42 Team Saturday 4 Jun 2022
Waterford manager Liam Cahill (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LIAM CAHILL has confirmed he plans to stay on as Waterford boss.

The manager had suggested he would consider his future in the wake of his side’s recent Munster Championship exit at the hands of Clare, which was one of a number of disappointing performances from the Déise of late.

However, Cahill told TG$’s Seó Spóirt he intends to stick around as he attempts to help solve the team’s problems.

“It’s going to take a job of work with management and players to see can we come up with some of the answers in relation to our demise in form so rapidly over the last number of weeks,” he said.

“We are all very adamant that we will dust ourselves down and pick ourselves up and go again — that’s what we do as players and management, and we can’t wait for next December to come around and get back on the horse again, and get going.”

