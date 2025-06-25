Liam Delap scores first Chelsea goal to set up Benfica clash

LIAM DELAP HOPES there are plenty more goals to come after scoring his first for Chelsea to help them into the last 16 of the Club World Cup.

The former Ipswich striker was on target as the Blues beat Esperance Tunis 3-0 in Philadelphia to secure the runners-up spot in Group D.

The Blues will now face Benfica – surprise winners of Group C, ahead of Bayern Munich – in the next round in Charlotte on Saturday.

Delap’s goal came moments after defender Tosin Adarabioyo had opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time and put Chelsea into a commanding position.

The 22-year-old took a pass from Enzo Fernandez, turned past one defender and flicked outside another before calmly rolling the ball into the net, although goalkeeper Bechir Ben Said made minimal effort to stop the shot.

It represented Chelsea’s first return on their £30million investment in Delap, who reportedly snubbed Manchester United to move to Stamford Bridge.

Delap told the club’s website, chelseafc.com: “Obviously it is a really happy feeling and hopefully it is the first of many.

Advertisement

“I spoke to Enzo (Maresca) and he told me when he gets the ball to just run. It was a great pass and luckily it went in.

“I love playing football and to play for such a good team is a great feeling.

“We had to win to get through and we are all happy we are into the next stage.”

Chelsea’s victory was rounded off by substitute Tyrique George in time added on at the end of the game although, yet again, Ben Said made a poor attempt to save.

There was little fortuitous about the opener, however, as Adarabioyo placed a fine header inside the post from a well-delivered Fernandez free-kick.

That goal broke the spirit of the Tunisians who, with a win, would have leapfrogged Chelsea in the standings and eliminated Enzo Maresca’s side.

Maresca, who made eight changes, was pleased with the performance of his side coming after their loss to Flamengo in their previous game.

The Italian said: “It was important to bounce back and win. Now we can start to think about the next one.

“It was very important to be patient and then when we found the goal it became a bit more open.

“We are happy for all the players, especially for the ones who have gone a long time without minutes.

“From 32 teams now we are in the last 16. Hopefully we can go to the last eight.”