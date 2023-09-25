Advertisement
Liam Hinphey with sons Kevin, Kieran and Liam Óg after a county final win.
# RIP
Tributes paid to 'Giant of Derry hurling' Liam Hinphey on his passing
Kilkenny man won All-Ireland Junior hurling title same year he was a selector for Ulster football title win.
1 hour ago

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to the man that is known as the ‘Godfather of Derry hurling’; Liam Hinphey, after his passing in Dungiven.

Originally from the James Stephens’ club in Kilkenny city, he kept up his ties, including with Brian Cody and Fan Larkin. Both would come to visit Dungiven numerous times at Hinphey’s encouragement.  

His own father and mother were from Derry, which led to Hinphey taking up a teaching role in Dungiven and promptly started a hurling revolution in the area, the club later being named after the hunger striker Kevin Lynch, who played for the Dungiven hurling club.

WhatsApp Image 2023-09-25 at 12.36.55 Hinphey, in tracksuit to the right, addresses Derry players before extra-time of the 1976 Ulster final replay.

Hinphey was the club President and his sons Kieran, Liam Óg and Kevin won hurling championships under his watch. He was Derry hurling manager with a few different spells, while he was also a selector on the Derry football team that won back-to-back Ulster titles in 1975 and 1976.

As a player, he was full-back on the Dungiven team and won eight county titles. He was in the same position for the Derry team that won the All-Ireland Junior title in 1975.  

Derry GAA led the tributes on Twitter, writing, ‘Derry GAA is saddened to learn of the passing of Liam Hinphey.

‘Liam Hinphey transformed hurling in county Derry when he took up a full-time teaching post in the mid-60s.

‘A giant of a man with a personality to match, Liam Hinphey’s legacy will endure for generations to come.’

That sentiment was echoed by his James Stephens’ clubmate, Jackie Tyrrell, who wrote, ‘RIP Liam – gentleman and true Gael.’

