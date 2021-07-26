'It just wasn't my day' - Fine margins but Liam Jegou counts cost of errors

LIAM JEGOU MISSED out on an Olympic final in the C1 canoe slalom competition in Tokyo thanks to a couple of late mistakes.

The Clare native missed two gates costing him a total of a 100-second penalty, giving him a time of 208.39.

“Everything was going to plan,” Jegou said afterwards. “I was enjoying myself, felt really powerful.

“And then towards the end on one of the easier moves I just clipped the pole with my paddle and went the wrong way with my head and it’s game over. And that’s how fine the margins are in sport and canoe slalom especially.

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“I felt great the whole run, I felt great in the starting blocks, I was doing what I intended to do and that’s really hard in slalom. I guess maybe I lost a bit of focus towards the end, I’m not sure why, I’ll have to have some time to reflect on it but I couldn’t tell you now honesty.

“The last move, maybe I had the final in my mind and you can’t be doing that.”

Martin Thomas of France won the semi-finals in a time of 100.65.