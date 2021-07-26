Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Monday 26 July 2021
Advertisement

'It just wasn't my day' - Fine margins but Liam Jegou counts cost of errors

“Maybe I had the final in my mind and you can’t be doing that,” he said.

By The42 Team Monday 26 Jul 2021, 8:32 AM
58 minutes ago 1,600 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5505927
Jegou dejected at the finish.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Jegou dejected at the finish.
Jegou dejected at the finish.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

LIAM JEGOU MISSED out on an Olympic final in the C1 canoe slalom competition in Tokyo thanks to a couple of late mistakes. 

The Clare native missed two gates costing him a total of a 100-second penalty, giving him a time of 208.39. 

“Everything was going to plan,” Jegou said afterwards. “I was enjoying myself, felt really powerful.

“And then towards the end on one of the easier moves I just clipped the pole with my paddle and went the wrong way with my head and it’s game over. And that’s how fine the margins are in sport and canoe slalom especially.

liam-jegou Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“I felt great the whole run, I felt great in the starting blocks, I was doing what I intended to do and that’s really hard in slalom. I guess maybe I lost a bit of focus towards the end, I’m not sure why, I’ll have to have some time to reflect on it but I couldn’t tell you now honesty. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The last move, maybe I had the final in my mind and you can’t be doing that.” 

Martin Thomas of France won the semi-finals in a time of 100.65.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie