Irish trio eliminated from kayak cross ahead of Olympic quarter-finals

LIAM JEGOU, NOEL Hendrick and Madison Corcoran were all eliminated in their respective heats of the Olympic canoe slalom kayak cross at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

With just the top two boats in each heat going through to Monday’s quarter-finals, Jegou finished third behind Spain’s Manuel Ochoa and Jiri Prskavec of Czechia.

Jegou trailed in fourth for large sections of the course, but came off the better in a tussle at the final gate with Spain’s other representative, Miquel Trave.

Trave missed the gate as a result, ending his Olympic campaign, while Jegou bowed out after crossing the line in third.

Later on Sunday, Hendrick got off to a flying start in his heat and sat second behind Noah Hegge of Germany in the early exchanges.

But he lost crucial ground at the first upstream gate, only rounding it at the second time of asking, and was fighting for the minor placings from there before finishing third behind Hegge and Australia’s Tristan Carter.

In the women’s event, Madison Corcoran had to wait until the final heat of the day to race, and ultimately finished fourth with Britain’s Mallory Franklin and Viktoriia Us of Ukraine progressing to the quarter-finals.