Ireland’s Liam Jegou reacts after his run. James Crombie/INPHO
Paris 2024

Liam Jegou storms into canoe slalom final

The 28-year-old will be back out in today’s final at 4.20pm Irish time.
3.21pm, 29 Jul 2024
IRELAND’S LIAM JEGOU has stormed into the final of the men’s C1 canoe slalom at the Paris Olympics.

Jegou completed today’s C1 semi-final with a brilliant run to safely advance to the final, which starts at 4.20pm Irish time.

The 28-year-old was first out and completed the course in a time of 96.52, picking up just two penalty seconds to set a time of 98.52, eventually placing sixth of 16.

Jegou finish just behind Slovakia’s Benjamin Savsek, the reigning Olympic champion who set a time of 98.28, including two penalty seconds.

Home favourite Nicolas Gestin of France was fastest at 93.12, with no penalty seconds.

The top 12 from today’s semi-finals advanced to the final.

Jegou finished 15th at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

