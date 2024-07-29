Liam Jegou storms into canoe slalom final

IRELAND’S LIAM JEGOU has stormed into the final of the men’s C1 canoe slalom at the Paris Olympics.

Jegou completed today’s C1 semi-final with a brilliant run to safely advance to the final, which starts at 4.20pm Irish time.

The 28-year-old was first out and completed the course in a time of 96.52, picking up just two penalty seconds to set a time of 98.52, eventually placing sixth of 16.

Jegou finish just behind Slovakia’s Benjamin Savsek, the reigning Olympic champion who set a time of 98.28, including two penalty seconds.

Advertisement

Home favourite Nicolas Gestin of France was fastest at 93.12, with no penalty seconds.

The top 12 from today’s semi-finals advanced to the final.

Jegou finished 15th at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.