Liam Kearns appointed as new Offaly senor football boss

He takes over from John Maughan.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 11 Aug 2022, 8:36 PM
6 minutes ago 275 Views 0 Comments
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
LIAM KEARNS HAS been ratified as the new Offaly senior football manager.

The appointment of the Kerry native was finalised at county board meeting tonight. 

He replaces outgoing boss John Maughan, who was in charge for the last four years. 

Kearns led Tipperary to the All-Ireland semi-final in 2016, while he previously managed Limerick and Laois. He also worked as Roscommon coach under John Evans in 2015.

His most recent role saw him take charge of Roscommon side Clann na nGael, who were defeated in the 2021 senior county final.

Offaly reached the Tailteann Cup semi-finals and suffered relegation to Division 3 this season.

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

