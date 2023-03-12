Tributes paid after passing of Offaly football manager Liam Kearns

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid tonight after the sudden passing of Offaly senior football manager Liam Kearns.

INPHO Offaly manager Liam Kearns. INPHO

The Tralee native, a retired Garda sergeant, was appointed as Offaly manager last August.

He had previously been manager of the Limerick, Laois and Tipperary senior football sides, notably achieving major championship wins with both of those Munster counties. He guided Tipperary to an All-Ireland semi-final appearance in 2016.

As a player, Kearns won an All-Ireland minor football medal with Kerry in 1980 and later was involved with the county at U21 and senior level.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Liam Kearns previously managed the Tipperary footballers. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The statement released by Offaly GAA this evening reads:

“We are devastated to learn of the sudden passing this evening of our senior football manager, Liam Kearns.

“In his short period of time as manager of the senior footballers, Liam made a hugely positive impact and he was extremely well respected by everyone associated with Offaly GAA.

“Offaly GAA extend deepest sympathies to his wife Angela and daughters Rachel & Laura. May he rest in peace.”