This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 8 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Ireland U21 Kelly returns to English football on loan from Feyenoord

Oxford United head coach Karl Robinson confessed he was ‘shocked’ to be able to land the midfielder.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 8 Jan 2020, 2:52 PM
47 minutes ago 1,239 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4958314
Liam Kelly in action for Feyenoord.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Liam Kelly in action for Feyenoord.
Liam Kelly in action for Feyenoord.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FORMER READING MIDFIELDER and ex-Ireland U21 international Liam Kelly has joined League One Oxford United on loan from Dutch giants Feyenoord, the English club have confirmed.

Kelly, who turned 24 in November, was brought to the Netherlands last summer by then-Feyenoord manager Jaap Stam who had managed the playmaker at Reading.

However, Stam’s departure from the Rotterdam-based club in October would lead to Kelly’s Dutch stint coming to a premature end as he fell out of favour under new boss Dick Advocaat.

Kelly’s situation had also been monitored by League One Sunderland, but it was Oxford — less than an hour away from both Reading and Kelly’s hometown of Basingstoke — who won the race to sign him on loan until the end of the season.

“I remember him playing against us at MK Dons when he was really young and just starting out and he was sensational,” said Oxford boss Karl Robinson. “I kept an eye on his development under Jaap Stam and he did really well in a side that reached the play-offs in the Championship that year.

For someone like Jaap to take him to Feyenoord tells you plenty about him and when the opportunity came about to bring him here I confess I was shocked.

“He is one of Rob Dickie’s best mates and Rob has been telling me for a while just how good Liam is: he played with Shandon, Tariqe, Jamie Mackie and James Henry at Reading so they all know him as a person as well as a player and geographically it’s right for him so we are thrilled to have him here.”

Kelly’s international allegiance has previously been the source of some contention, with then-Ireland manager Martin O’Neill publicly claiming the midfielder was holding out hope for a future England call-up in spring 2018 after Kelly declined to join the Boys in Green for an away friendly with Turkey.

Kelly, who qualifies for Ireland through two grandparents from Mayo and Galway, later dismissed O’Neill’s claims, explaining: “It had nothing to do with feeling English or Irish. It was a personal thing between me and my family which we thought was best.

“There are no ifs and buts about it, it was just how I was feeling at the time. We will see how it goes in the future.”

Upon joining Feyenoord last summer, Kelly told Dutch football magazine Voetbal International that lining out for Ireland at senior level would be “a great honour”.

He made just two first-team appearances for Feyenoord following three seasons at Reading in which he played 94 times and scored nine goals.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie