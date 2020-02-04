This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brilliant free kick from ex-Ireland U21 international not enough, as Newcastle break Oxford hearts

Liam Kelly caught the eye while Wayne Rooney helped set up a reunion with former club Man United, as Derby beat Northampton.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 4 Feb 2020, 10:47 PM
A BRILLIANT FREE kick from ex-Ireland U21 international Liam Kelly was not enough, as Oxford lost 3-2 to Newcastle in the FA Cup fourth round after extra-time this evening.

Newcastle appeared to be in control thanks to first-half goals from Sean Longstaff and record signing Joelinton.

However, Kelly’s free kick from about 30 yards out gave his side hope in the 84th minute, before West Ham loanee Nathan Holland scored a spectacular volley to bring the game to extra-time.

The 24-year-old midfielder — who only joined on loan from Feyenoord in January — was introduced off the bench in the 62nd minute, appearing for just the second time for the League One club.

Nevertheless, there was a further twist, as a superb solo goal won from Allan Saint-Maximin in the 116th minute won the tie for the Magpies.

Elsewhere, a Wayne Rooney penalty helped Derby overcome Northampton 4-2 to set up a reunion with former club Man United in the FA Cup fifth round.

Andre Wisdom, Duane Holmes and Jack Marriott were also on target for the Rams, while Nick Adams and Sam Hoskins scored what proved to be consolation goals for the visitors.

The match also saw Ireland underage international Jason Knight introduced in the 69th minute, with the 18-year-old Dubliner representing the Championship club for the 21st time this season.

In tonight’s other ties, Birmingham beat Coventry 4-1 on penalties, having drawn 2-2 after extra-time, while Reading prevailed by the same scoreline via spot kicks, after a 3-3 draw with Cardiff.

