Friday 21 August, 2020
Ex-Ireland U21 midfielder Kelly returns to League One side on loan from Feyenoord

The creative midfielder is back at Oxford United.

By Paul Dollery Friday 21 Aug 2020, 5:34 PM
Liam Kelly joined Feyenoord last summer.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

OXFORD UNITED HAVE confirmed that Liam Kelly will spend the 2020-21 season on loan at the club from Feyenoord.

Kelly was with the League One club for the second half of last season and played as they missed out on promotion to the Championship with a 2-1 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final.

The 24-year-old creative midfielder remains contracted to Feyenoord, having joined the Dutch giants from Reading last summer.

“It’s a little bit of unfinished business for me after the way last season ended,” Kelly said. “Playing at Wembley is everyone’s dream but to lose there was a terrible feeling and I am pleased to come here and have the chance to try and put that right.

“The bulk of the squad is still here and there are some good players who have joined this summer to add to that. I’ve stayed fairly fit and now I can’t wait to get out there playing again.” 

Things didn’t work out as planned for Kelly at Feyenoord, where he was signed by his former Reading boss Jaap Stam, who described him as “a technically sophisticated player with a lot of potential”.

He made two appearances under Stam before the former Manchester United defender resigned last October. Kelly didn’t feature at all under Stam’s successor, Dick Advocaat, and returned to England by joining Oxford when the January transfer window opened.

After signing for Feyenoord last July, Kelly said it would be “a great honour” if his performances for the club led to a senior call-up for the Republic of Ireland.

oxford-united-v-newcastle-united-fa-cup-fourth-round-replay-kassam-stadium Kelly scores from a free-kick in February's defeat to Newcastle United in the FA Cup fourth round. Source: David Davies

Despite being born in England, he represented Ireland up to U21 level. He qualifies through grandparents who hail from Mayo and Leitrim.

However, uncertainty emerged over his international allegiance in March 2018, when former Ireland boss Martin O’Neill claimed that Kelly was “keeping his options open” lest England declare their interest.

Kelly later provided a contrasting version of events, stating that “personal reasons” were behind his decision to decline a call-up to the senior squad for a friendly against Turkey. 

Speaking today, Oxford United manager Karl Robinson described Kelly as “a really talented player who we know gives us something a little bit different in midfield.” 

Oxford will begin their League One campaign at home to Lincoln City on 12 September.

