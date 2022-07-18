Italian club Como confirm move for Ireland U21 international Kerrigan

ITALIAN SIDE COMO have confirmed the signing of UCD midfielder Liam Kerrigan.
The 22-year-old, an Ireland U21 international, has impressed in the SSE Airtricity League over the past three seasons.
Kerrigan was tipped to become the latest Irish footballer to make a move to Italy, following in the footsteps of Kevin Zefi (Inter Milan), Cathal Heffernan (AC Milan), James Abankwah and Festy Ebosele (both Udinese).
And, this morning, the Serie B outfit announced a three-year deal for the Sligo native.
“I am obviously very happy to be here in Como,” said Kerrigan.
“For me, it is a great opportunity and I can’t wait to be able to take to the field wearing the blue shirt and compete in Italian football.”
