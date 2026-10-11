Galway's Liam Nolan earns fifth-place finish as DP World Tour card quest continues

GALWAY’S LIAM NOLAN has finished in joint-fifth place at the Hainan Open on the HotelPlanner Tour.

Nolan, who won the Abu Dhabi Challenge last week, signed off with a three-under 69 which included four birdies and just one bogey on the 10th.

Nolan earned just under €50,000 in his first professional victory at the Abu Dhabi Challenge to send him up to 12th place in the Road to Mallorca standings, where players can earn access to the DP World Tour.

Now, with just two tournaments remaining, Nolan has moved up to ninth place with the top 15 securing DP World Tour cards.

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Lars van der Vight of the Netherlands was the winner on 23-under.

Meanwhile on the Ladies European Tour, Ireland’s Sara Byrne finished in a share of 30th place at the Aramco Korea Championship.

Byrne’s final round of 73 featured three birdies and four bogeys to leave her on six-under after the final round.

Japan’s Miyu Yamashita was the winner on 22-under.

Anna Foster was also in action and finished four shots behind Byrne after carding a 72 in her final round.