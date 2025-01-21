Wexford's Liam Óg McGovern announces intercounty hurling retirement

LIAM ÓG McGOVERN has announced his retirement from intercounty hurling.

The Wexford legend has brought the curtain down on a career that began in 2012 with the highlight being victory over Kilkenny in the 2019 Leinster final.

The St. Anne’s Rathangan clubman also lined out for the county’s senior footballers in 2011 before more than a decade of service with the hurlers and in a statement released today the man affectionately known as ‘Mogie’ summed up his time with the Model County.

“I’ve taken time to reflect on my journey. The words of Charles Dickens come to mind: ‘It was the best of times, it was the worst of times; it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope’. These words capture the highs and lows of my intercounty career and, I’m sure, reflect the experience of many others,” he said.

“To the countless people who have supported me over the years, thank you. Retiring is bittersweet, but I leave with no regrets – only pride and gratitude for the years spent chasing the dream in purple and gold and the privilege of rubbing shoulders alongside and against some of the best in the game.

“Now, I look forward to cheering on the next generation of Wexford hurlers and finding new ways to give back to the county that has given me so much.”

McGovern played more than 100 competitive games for Wexford and at club level reached four senior championship finals, unfortunately losing in 2014, 2019, 2021 and 2024.

There were also county final wins as a footballer in ’12 and ’14.

Wexford senior hurling manager Keith Rossiter added: “Liam Óg has been a wonderful servant of Wexford hurling, giving us many memorable days and many great performances.

“I had the pleasure of playing both with him and against him myself, and I know as well as anyone just how fiercely dedicated he’s always been. I wish him every happiness and success in the future, and sincerely thank him for all his efforts for Wexford over the years.”