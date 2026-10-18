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Dublin's Liam Rushe. ©INPHO/Tom O’Hanlon
Time to say goodbye

Dublin hurling legend Liam Rushe announces inter-county retirement

The two-time All-Star winner returned to the Dublin set-up this year.
4.53pm, 18 Oct 2026

DUBLIN HURLING LEGEND Liam Rushe has announced his inter-county retirement.

Rushe returned to the Dublin set-up this year having last featured for his county in the 2022 Leinster championship.

He confirmed his decision to depart a second time while on punditry duty with TG4 today for the live coverage of the Offaly senior hurling final where Kilcormac-Killoughey completed a four-in-a-row after defeating Ballinamere by 0-19 to 0-17.

Rushe linked up with Niall Ó Ceallacháin’s side after winning an All-Ireland senior club hurling medal with Na Fianna under Ó Ceallacháin in January 2025.

Rushe started the Leinster hurling final this year, where his side lost out to Galway in Croke Park.

A two-time All-Star winner in 2011 and 2013, Rushe has won league and Leinster honours during his Dublin career. 

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