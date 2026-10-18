Dublin hurling legend Liam Rushe announces inter-county retirement

DUBLIN HURLING LEGEND Liam Rushe has announced his inter-county retirement.

Rushe returned to the Dublin set-up this year having last featured for his county in the 2022 Leinster championship.

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He confirmed his decision to depart a second time while on punditry duty with TG4 today for the live coverage of the Offaly senior hurling final where Kilcormac-Killoughey completed a four-in-a-row after defeating Ballinamere by 0-19 to 0-17.

"Sin mo rás rite ag an leibhéal idir chontae, bhain mé taitneamh as".🫡 Dublin and Na Fianna legend Liam Rushe has retired from inter-county hurling. @DubGAAOfficial @GAA_BEO #GAABeo https://t.co/BAuphLzh2i — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) October 18, 2026

Rushe linked up with Niall Ó Ceallacháin’s side after winning an All-Ireland senior club hurling medal with Na Fianna under Ó Ceallacháin in January 2025.

Rushe started the Leinster hurling final this year, where his side lost out to Galway in Croke Park.

A two-time All-Star winner in 2011 and 2013, Rushe has won league and Leinster honours during his Dublin career.