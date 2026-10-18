DUBLIN HURLING LEGEND Liam Rushe has announced his inter-county retirement.
Rushe returned to the Dublin set-up this year having last featured for his county in the 2022 Leinster championship.
Advertisement
He confirmed his decision to depart a second time while on punditry duty with TG4 today for the live coverage of the Offaly senior hurling final where Kilcormac-Killoughey completed a four-in-a-row after defeating Ballinamere by 0-19 to 0-17.
"Sin mo rás rite ag an leibhéal idir chontae, bhain mé taitneamh as".🫡
Dublin and Na Fianna legend Liam Rushe has retired from inter-county hurling.
@DubGAAOfficial
@GAA_BEO #GAABeo https://t.co/BAuphLzh2i
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Dublin hurling legend Liam Rushe announces inter-county retirement
DUBLIN HURLING LEGEND Liam Rushe has announced his inter-county retirement.
Rushe returned to the Dublin set-up this year having last featured for his county in the 2022 Leinster championship.
He confirmed his decision to depart a second time while on punditry duty with TG4 today for the live coverage of the Offaly senior hurling final where Kilcormac-Killoughey completed a four-in-a-row after defeating Ballinamere by 0-19 to 0-17.
Rushe linked up with Niall Ó Ceallacháin’s side after winning an All-Ireland senior club hurling medal with Na Fianna under Ó Ceallacháin in January 2025.
Rushe started the Leinster hurling final this year, where his side lost out to Galway in Croke Park.
A two-time All-Star winner in 2011 and 2013, Rushe has won league and Leinster honours during his Dublin career.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Dublin GAA GAA Hurling Liam Rushe Time to say goodbye