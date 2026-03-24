LIAM RUSHE HAS made a dramatic return to the Dublin hurling squad.
The news was confirmed to The 42 by a Dublin spokesperson following a report from The Irish Independent today that the 35-year-old has linked back in with the Dublin squad in recent weeks, training again with Niall Ó Ceallacháin’s outfit.
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Rushe last featured for Dublin in the 2022 Leinster championship. A two-time All-Star winner, back in 2011 and 2013, Rushe as won league and Leinster honours during his Dublin career.
In January 2025 he won an All-Ireland senior club hurling medal with Na Fianna, a team managed by Ó Ceallacháin.
Liam Rushe celebrating Na Fianna's 2024 Leinster club final win. Ken Sutton / INPHO
Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO
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Liam Rushe to make dramatic comeback for Dublin hurlers
LIAM RUSHE HAS made a dramatic return to the Dublin hurling squad.
The news was confirmed to The 42 by a Dublin spokesperson following a report from The Irish Independent today that the 35-year-old has linked back in with the Dublin squad in recent weeks, training again with Niall Ó Ceallacháin’s outfit.
Rushe last featured for Dublin in the 2022 Leinster championship. A two-time All-Star winner, back in 2011 and 2013, Rushe as won league and Leinster honours during his Dublin career.
In January 2025 he won an All-Ireland senior club hurling medal with Na Fianna, a team managed by Ó Ceallacháin.
Liam Rushe celebrating Na Fianna's 2024 Leinster club final win. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO
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Dublin GAA Hurling Liam Rushe Return