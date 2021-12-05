Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 5 December 2021
Liam Scales scores six minutes into league debut as Celtic beat Dundee Utd

Goals from Tom Rogic, David Turnbull and Scales gave Celtic a 3-0 win.

By Press Association Sunday 5 Dec 2021, 2:23 PM
Liam Scales marked his Scottish Premiership debut with a goal.
Dundee United 0-3 Celtic

LIAM SCALES SCORED his first Celtic goal in an emphatic 3-0 victory over Dundee United.

The former Shamrock Rovers defender showed composure to net late on as Celtic recorded a fifth consecutive away victory in the Scottish Premiership to cut the gap on leaders Rangers to four points.

Tom Rogic and David Turnbull scored outstanding goals in an utterly one-sided first half and Ange Postecoglou’s only frustration would be that they did not further boost their goal difference.

Rogic opened the scoring in the 19th minute. He glided through one challenge after an excellent first touch, dribbled in between two United players on the edge of the box and curled the ball round Charlie Mulgrew and inside Benjamin Siegrist’s far post.

Celtic went looking for a second and Turnbull missed two good chances, the second after a brilliant one-touch move, before getting his first goal in 11 Celtic matches in the 40th minute.

Callum McGregor spotted his run, lofted a pass, and the former Motherwell midfielder flicked the ball over Siegrist and knocked it home from close range.

Any doubt over the result was removed when Celtic’s substitutes combined in the 81st minute. Abada cushioned Nir Bitton’s diagonal into the path of Scales and the left-back produced a measured first-time finish from 18 yards via a deflection off Ryan Edwards.

Scales almost turned provider with a ball across the goalmouth that was crying out for a touch before Siegrist denied Abada seconds later.

Press Association

