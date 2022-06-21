Membership : Access or Sign Up
Former Ireland U21 international Scales joins Aberdeen on loan from Celtic

Meanwhile, Conor Bradley is also on the move – from Liverpool to Bolton Wanderers.

Liam Scales is heading to Aberdeen.
FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland U21 international Liam Scales has joined Aberdeen from Celtic on a season-long loan, while Tyrone youngster Conor Bradley has switched from Liverpool to Bolton Wanderers.

23-year-old Scales, who joined Celtic in 2021 from Shamrock Rovers, has featured 13 times and scored two goals for the Glasgow outfit. Scales also was called up to the Ireland senior squad last year having earned six caps with the national U21 side.

He joined his new team-mates at Cormack Park for training this morning, and can play at centre-back or left-back.

“Liam is a player that I have been trying to get for the last couple of years,” said Dons’ boss Jim Goodwin about his latest signing.

“I watched him very closely during his time at Shamrock Rovers, unfortunately I couldn’t get a deal done.

“Liam is 23-years-old and has already amassed nearly 200 appearances in senior football. He’s a strong character with a winning mentality, who will no doubt be a great addition to the squad.

“He is coming in as a left-sided centre half, which is the position I saw him play regularly for Shamrock Rovers, and the one we believe is his best position.

“He is aggressive, mobile, very comfortable on the ball and he has all the qualities you would want in a modern-day centre back.”

Meanwhile, Bradley will spend the 2022-23 campaign with League One outfit Bolton Wanderers. 

Bradley joined Liverpool’s Academy set-up in September 2019 and has made five first-team appearances, following his debut in a Carabao Cup tie away at Norwich City. He also featured in FA Cup and Champions League fixtures.

Bradley has made eight appearances for Northern Ireland following his international debut in 2021.

