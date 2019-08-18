Sheedy: "Family is everything to me."

ALL-IRELAND-WINNING manager Liam Sheedy singled out his family for some special praise as he led the Tipperary hurlers back to the promised land.

Sheedy was joined by wife Margaret and daughters Gemma and Aislinn on the Croke Park pitch at full-time as Tipp kick-started their All-Ireland party.

Niall O’Meara, Seamus Callanan and John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer bagged the goals as Tipp routed 14-man Kilkenny to win by 14 points, 3-25 to 0-20.

“Family is everything to me,” Sheedy told RTÉ Radio after adding another All-Ireland to the 2010 title won during his first term at the helm.

“I have two very special girls. They gave me a card this morning that said, ‘Dad, go and do it.’ To know that your family is behind you, you can’t do the job otherwise.

“Portroe is a special place. I love the girls and the way they back me. They allow me to do things.

“Mags just lets me at things and I’m half mad, but do you know what, that’s where the madness can get you. It can get you to days like today.”

