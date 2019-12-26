This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Scarlets confirm return of Liam Williams from Saracens

The Wales and Lions full-back is returning home after a trophy-laden spell in London.

By The42 Team Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 12:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,536 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4947451
Liam Williams will leave Saracens at the end of the season.
LIAM WILLIAMS’ MUCH-anticipated return from Saracens to the Scarlets has been confirmed by the Pro14 side.

Wales full-back Williams, who is still recovering from an injury sustained during the Rugby World Cup, left the Scarlets to join Saracens in 2017.

The 28-year-old has subsequently helped Sarries to two successive Premiership titles, along with a European Champions Cup triumph last season.

However, Williams – who on Saturday appeared to confirm the move on his official Twitter account – will return to the Pro14 with his former club after his contract at Saracens expires at the end of the season.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at Saracens over the past three seasons,” Williams said.

“The environment has undoubtedly developed me as a player and a person. I am grateful for the support I’ve had from the players, management and supporters during this time.

“The opportunity to return home to the Scarlets was too good to turn down and I am incredibly excited about the future.

Before Williams leaves Saracens, he will be tasked with attempting to help the champions retain their Premiership status.

Saracens are 17 points adrift at the foot of the table, having been fined £5.36million and deducted 35 points for breaching salary cap rules.

Read next:

