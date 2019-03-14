Major boost for Wales with Williams fit for Grand Slam shot against Ireland

FULLBACK LIAM WILLIAMS has been passed fit for Wales’ shot at a Grand Slam against Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday in what is a major boost for Warren Gatland’s team.

The Saracens man suffered a stinger injury during last weekend’s win over Scotland and was a doubt ahead of the closing round of the Six Nations, but has been named in Wales’ starting team to take on Joe Schmidt’s Ireland.

The Saracens fullback suffered a shoulder injury at Murrayfield last weekend. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Gatland has gone for a completely unchanged matchday 23 for Saturday’s meeting with Ireland at Principality Stadium, when he will hope to seal a third Grand Slam in what is his final year as Wales head coach.

Gatland has ignored calls for Dan Biggar to come into the team at out-half, instead backing Gareth Anscombe in the number 10 shirt again.

Ireland are due to name their matchday 23 to face the Welsh at 2.15pm this afternoon.

Wales (v Ireland):

15. Liam Williams

14. George North

13. Jonathan Davies

12. Hadleigh Parkes

11. Josh Adams

10. Gareth Anscombe

9. Gareth Davies

1. Rob Evans

2. Ken Owens

3. Tomas Francis

4. Adam Beard

5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)

6. Josh Navidi

7. Justin Tipuric

8. Ross Moriarty

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee

17. Nicky Smith

18. Dillon Lewis

19. Jake Ball

20. Aaron Wainwright

21. Aled Davies

22. Dan Biggar

23. Owen Watkin

