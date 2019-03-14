This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 14 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Major boost for Wales with Williams fit for Grand Slam shot against Ireland

Warren Gatland has named an unchanged matchday 23 for the clash in Cardiff.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 12:03 PM
14 minutes ago 390 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4541544

FULLBACK LIAM WILLIAMS has been passed fit for Wales’ shot at a Grand Slam against Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday in what is a major boost for Warren Gatland’s team.

The Saracens man suffered a stinger injury during last weekend’s win over Scotland and was a doubt ahead of the closing round of the Six Nations, but has been named in Wales’ starting team to take on Joe Schmidt’s Ireland.

Liam Williams celebrates at the final whistle The Saracens fullback suffered a shoulder injury at Murrayfield last weekend. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Gatland has gone for a completely unchanged matchday 23 for Saturday’s meeting with Ireland at Principality Stadium, when he will hope to seal a third Grand Slam in what is his final year as Wales head coach.

Gatland has ignored calls for Dan Biggar to come into the team at out-half, instead backing Gareth Anscombe in the number 10 shirt again. 

Ireland are due to name their matchday 23 to face the Welsh at 2.15pm this afternoon.

Wales (v Ireland):

15. Liam Williams
14. George North
13. Jonathan Davies
12. Hadleigh Parkes
11. Josh Adams
10. Gareth Anscombe
9. Gareth Davies

1. Rob Evans
2. Ken Owens
3. Tomas Francis
4. Adam Beard
5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)
6. Josh Navidi
7. Justin Tipuric
8. Ross Moriarty

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee
17. Nicky Smith
18. Dillon Lewis
19. Jake Ball
20. Aaron Wainwright
21. Aled Davies
22. Dan Biggar
23. Owen Watkin

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Major boost for Wales with Williams fit for Grand Slam shot against Ireland
    Major boost for Wales with Williams fit for Grand Slam shot against Ireland
    Eddie Jones makes four changes to England team to face Scotland
    Connacht lock Dillane happy to be firmly back in Ireland's plans
    CHELTENHAM
    4 things to look out for on Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival
    4 things to look out for on Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival
    Donn McClean's Day 2 review: Wherever you start, you have to finish with Jamie Codd
    Johnny Ward's Day 2 verdict: British racing bosses doing their best to bring an end to the sport
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Real Madrid secure deal for €50million Brazilian international from Porto
    Real Madrid secure deal for €50million Brazilian international from Porto
    Lewandowski blames Bayern manager's 'defensive' tactics for Liverpool defeat
    Lionel Messi hails 'magical' Ronaldo
    IRELAND
    Byrne returns at out-half for Ireland U20 side bidding for Grand Slam glory
    Byrne returns at out-half for Ireland U20 side bidding for Grand Slam glory
    Beirne set to start against Wales as O'Brien makes return for Ireland
    Ireland's front row options improve as Kilcoyne and Ryan drive on
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Power ranking the 8 remaining Champions League teams
    Power ranking the 8 remaining Champions League teams
    'Liverpool are back where they belong'
    Brilliant Liverpool beat Bayern to secure Champions League last-8 spot

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie