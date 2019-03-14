Major boost for Wales with Williams fit for Grand Slam shot against Ireland

FULLBACK LIAM WILLIAMS has been passed fit for Wales’ shot at a Grand Slam against Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday in what is a major boost for Warren Gatland’s team.
The Saracens man suffered a stinger injury during last weekend’s win over Scotland and was a doubt ahead of the closing round of the Six Nations, but has been named in Wales’ starting team to take on Joe Schmidt’s Ireland.
Gatland has gone for a completely unchanged matchday 23 for Saturday’s meeting with Ireland at Principality Stadium, when he will hope to seal a third Grand Slam in what is his final year as Wales head coach.
Gatland has ignored calls for Dan Biggar to come into the team at out-half, instead backing Gareth Anscombe in the number 10 shirt again.
Ireland are due to name their matchday 23 to face the Welsh at 2.15pm this afternoon.
Wales (v Ireland):
15. Liam Williams
14. George North
13. Jonathan Davies
12. Hadleigh Parkes
11. Josh Adams
10. Gareth Anscombe
9. Gareth Davies
1. Rob Evans
2. Ken Owens
3. Tomas Francis
4. Adam Beard
5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)
6. Josh Navidi
7. Justin Tipuric
8. Ross Moriarty
Replacements:
16. Elliot Dee
17. Nicky Smith
18. Dillon Lewis
19. Jake Ball
20. Aaron Wainwright
21. Aled Davies
22. Dan Biggar
23. Owen Watkin
