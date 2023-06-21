Wales star Liam Williams swaps Cardiff for Japan

WALES AND BRITISH & Irish Lions fullback Liam Williams has left Cardiff Rugby to join Japan’s Kubota Spears.

The 32-year-old had a year left on his contract with Cardiff but the capital club are operating in difficult financial circumstances, already losing Jarrod Evans and Dillon Lewis to Harlequins in the spring.

Williams, an 84-cap Welsh international, confirmed he would be the latest high-profile departure from the region, adding that he hoped to still represent Wales at this year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

“I’m delighted to announce that I have signed with @kubotaspears for next season,” Williams said on his social media accounts. “Kon’nichiwa Orange Army!

“I have fond memories of playing in Japan during the 2019 World Cup and will never forget how welcoming everyone was.

“I am looking forward to experiencing a new way life with my wife Sophie and we are excited about the opportunity.

“I have made some incredible memories in Welsh rugby over the years and must thank the @welshrugbyunion and @cardiff.rugby for their understanding in what has been a challenging few months.

“I will be doing everything possible to be selected for the World Cup campaign with @welshrugbyunion and am excited about the opportunity to be involved.”