BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 14 January 2021
Advertisement

Williams to miss Wales' Six Nations opener against Ireland due to suspension

The 29-year-old was sent off during the Scarlets’ defeat to Cardiff Blues last weekend.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 14 Jan 2021, 1:26 PM
57 minutes ago 2,392 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5324821

WALES INTERNATIONAL LIAM Williams will miss his side’s Six Nations opener against Ireland on 7 February in Cardiff after being handed a three-game ban for a dangerous clearout.

The incident occurred during Scarlets’ Pro14 defeat to Cardiff Blues last weekend, with Williams red-carded for making contact with the head of Cardiff’s Shane Lewis-Hughes.

Having been sent off, Williams asked refereed Craig Evans, “We’ll just start playing touch, will we?” before leaving the pitch.

LW

Williams was subsequently cited under Law 9.20(b): “A Player must not make contact with an opponent above the line of the shoulders.”

His hearing took place on Tuesday and the Pro14 has now confirmed a three-game suspension for the 29-year-old.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

A statement from the Pro14 reports that Williams “accepted that he had committed an act of foul play which warranted a red card” and that “the incident was found to merit a mid-range entry point, which indicates a four-week suspension for this offence.”

However, judicial sheriff Kathrine Mackie applied a one-game reduction after determining that there were “factors, including the player’s remorse, which warranted mitigation of one week.”

The ban means Williams is suspended from participating in “the next three meaningful fixtures for which he is fit and available for selection.”

That means he will miss Scarlets’ scheduled Pro14 clash with Leinster on 30 January, while it is expected that the Welsh region will also have a rearranged league game next weekend.

As such, the third game of Williams’ suspension is set to be Wales’ opening Six Nations game against Ireland in Cardiff if he is selected in Wayne Pivac’s squad.

The ban will apply to a third Scarlets fixture if he is not picked by Wales.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie