Halfpenny in for injured Williams as Gatland's Wales welcome back Davies

Leigh Halfpenny comes into the team at 15 in place of the injured Saracens man.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Tokyo
By Murray Kinsella Friday 25 Oct 2019, 4:50 AM
WALES HAVE BEEN hit with a big injury blow ahead of Sunday’s World Cup semi-final against South Africa, with fullback Liam Williams ruled out of the rest of the tournament through injury.

The Saracens man has become a key figure in the number 15 shirt under Warren Gatland but Williams suffered an ankle injury in an accidental collision during training this week.

Key man Williams' World Cup is over.

Williams’ place in the Wales team to face the Springboks has gone to the experienced Leigh Halfpenny, who is set to win his 85th cap on Sunday in Yokohama.

There is a boost for the Welsh with the return to fitness of outside centre Jonathan Davies, who is back from the knee issue that kept him out of last weekend’s quarter-final win over France.

Davies comes into the Wales XV in place of Owen Watkin, who reverts to the bench.

In the third change to Gatland’s starting team, Ross Moriarty is included at number eight after the tournament-ending hamstring injury to Josh Navidi. 

Otherwise, the Welsh are unchanged with scrum-half Gareth Davies set to win his 50th Test cap and captain Alun Wyn Jones in line to move to joint-second on the all-time international appearance charts, level with Sergio Parisse on 142 Tests [133 for Wales and nine for the Lions].

Wales (v South Africa):

15. Leigh Halfpenny
14. George North
13. Jonathan Davies
12. Hadleigh Parkes
11. Josh Adams
10. Dan Biggar
9. Gareth Davies

1. Wyn Jones
2. Ken Owens
3. Tomas Francis
4. Jake Ball 
5. Alun Wyn Jones (capt)
6. Aaron Wainwright 
7. Justin Tipuric
8. Ross Moriarty 

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee
17. Rhys Carre
18. Dillon Lewis
19. Adam Beard
20. Aaron Shingler
21. Tomos Williams
22. Rhys Patchell
23 Owen Watkin

Referee: Jerome Garces [France]. 

