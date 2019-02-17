Carey goal seals Antrim win while Nesbitt and Grimes keep Royals' promotion push on course

Cathy Carey found the back of the net for Antrim on Saturday (file pic).

Lidl NFL Round-up

Compiled by Jackie Cahill

MEATH MOVED TO the summit of Division 3 in the Lidl Ladies National Football League on Saturday following a comfortable victory over Sligo.

The Royals, who were beaten Division 3 finalists in 2018, have their sights firmly set on promotion and they enjoyed a 1-13 to 1-3 victory at Cloonacool GAA in a re-arranged Round 1 fixture.

Meath got off to a cracking start and were 0-4 to 0-1 clear before a Katie Walsh goal for Sligo brought the hosts back into contention.

But Meath were back in control approaching half-time and a Kelsey Nesbitt goal helped the visitors to lead by 1-8 to 1-2 at half-time.

With Stacey Grimes prominent, Meath kept their opponents comfortably at arm’s length during the second half, as Sligo managed just a single point after the break.

Sligo’s second successive defeat sees them prop up the rest in Division 3, while Meath have their sights firmly set on promotion to the second tier.

At The Dub on Saturday, Antrim recovered from their defeat against Fermanagh to record a 5-10 to 4-6 victory over Leitrim.

Antrim were 3-6 to 0-5 clear at the break, with Meave McCurdy, captain Saoirse Tennyson and Sarah Louise McLaughlin netting goals.

Eimear Smyth scored one of Fermanagh's two goals at home to Derry on Sunday in Division Four. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

But Leitrim, chasing a second successive League win, responded early in the second half with goals from Dearbahile Beirne and Vivienne Egan.

Leitrim skipper Michelle Heslin added another goal for the visitors, who were back to within four points, before Orla Corr’s goal settled Antrim nerves.

Anna McCann did brilliant to keep out a penalty from Leitrim’s Beirne late on but Egan struck her second goal shortly after to keep Leitrim in the hunt.

Cathy Carey’s goal in the dying seconds sealed the victory for Antrim, who will look to build on this win when they face Kilkenny next weekend.

Also in Division 4 on Sunday, Fermanagh made it two wins from two outings with a 2-13 to 1-5 success against Ulster rivals Derry.

Fermanagh led by 2-7 to 0-2 at half-time, with Eimear Smyth and Blaithin Bogue scoring the goals.

Ciara McGuirk netted for Derry early in the second half but Fermanagh were always comfortable in this game and they outscored the visiting Oak Leaf County by 0-6 to 0-3 in the second half.

Results:

Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 3 Round 1

Sligo 1-3 Meath 1-13

Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 4 Round 1

Antrim 5-10 Leitrim 4-6

Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 4 Round 1

Fermanagh 2-13 Derry 1-5

