Waterford's full-forward line set up key clash with Cork next weekend

IN DIVISION 1B of the Lidl National Football League, Roisín Howard’s two late goals weren’t enough to deny Waterford, whose deadly full-forward line tore Tipperary asunder at Clonmel.

Eimear Fennell and Maria Delahunty shared four goals between them for Waterford, who claimed the 5-13 to 2-12 win and now will do battle with Cork next weekend for the right to join Dublin in the Division 1 semi-finals.

In Division 2A, Meath stormed to a 7-17 to 0-5 win over Wexford, with Stacey Grimes’ four goals helping her side to their first win of the competition. Elsewhere in the division, Kerry sealed their place in the semi finals with a 4-13 to 3-11 win. Siofra O’Shea scored two goals, while Hannah O’Donoghue and Lorraine Scanlon also hit the net for the Kingdom.

Two first-half goals from Lauren McVeety and another from Geraldine Sheridan paved the way for Cavan as they ran out 4-11 to 2-10 winners over Tyrone. All is still up for grabs in this all-Ulster division, after Monaghan claimed a 2-11 to 1-13 win over Armagh.

In Division 3A Sligo were impressive winners away in Fermanagh, Anthony Brennan’s side claimed a 2-12 to 0-7 win, while Roscommon fought hard to claim a 5-15 to 3-12 win over Down. Roscommon and Sligo play next weekend, but both teams are already through to the Division 3 semi finals.

In Division 3B Laois were 3-14 to 1-9 winners in Longford and they have made sure of their semi final spot as a result, while Kildare came from behind to beat Wicklow on a 1-9 to 2-5 scoreline.

Meanwhile, in Division 4A, Leitrim picked up a 1-18 to 0-7 win against Derry, while Louth romped to a 4-14 to 0-8 win against Antrim. Offaly qualified for the semi final following their 3-12 to 2-10 win against Limerick, who will go head-to-head with Carlow next weekend to see who claims the final Division 4B semi final place.

RESULTS

29th May 2021

Round 2

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1A

Donegal 1-11 Mayo 0-11

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1A

Cork 4-11 Dublin 3-15

30th May 2021

Round 2

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1A

Galway 6-13 Westmeath 2-7

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1B

Tipperary 2-12 Waterford 5-13

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2A

Wexford 0-5 Meath 7-17

Kerry 4-13 Clare 3-11



Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2B

Tyrone 2-10 Cavan 4-11

Armagh 1-13 Monaghan 2-11

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3A

Fermanagh 0-7 Sligo 2-12

Roscommon 5-15 Down 3-12

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3B

Longford 1-9 Laois 3-14

Wicklow 2-5 Kildare 1-9

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4A

Leitrim 1-18 Derry 0-7

Louth 4-14 Antrim 0-8

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4B

Offaly 3-12 Limerick 2-10