Ligue 1 season opener postponed as Marseille confirm four Covid-19 cases

THE LIGUE 1 curtain-raiser – set for this Friday – has been postponed after three more positive Covid-19 tests Marseille, who were due to face Saint-Etienne.

Four people at the Marseille have now shown up positive for coronavirus.

Marseille said today that all details had been relayed to the LFP, the body that runs professional football in France.

The LFP later confirmed that Friday’s match was postponed, to be played on either 16 or 17 September “subject to changes in sanitary conditions within the Olympique de Marseille club”.

Andre Villas-Boas’ side cancelled a friendly on 14 August against Stuttgart as a precaution.

Fellow Ligue 1 side Nimes announced two new suspected cases in its squad and all employees have been put in isolation pending test results.

Nimes had hosted Marseille on 9 August in a friendly.

At least 37 Ligue 1 players from 11 clubs have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent weeks.

The vast majority contracted the virus after resuming training in June, leading to quarantine and a flurry of cancelled pre-season matches.

Two matches slated for this weekend – Paris Saint-Germain against Metz and Montpellier against Lyon – had already been cancelled because PSG and Lyon are playing Champions League semi-finals in Portugal.

