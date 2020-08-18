This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 18 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ligue 1 season opener postponed as Marseille confirm four Covid-19 cases

Andre Villas-Boas’ side were due to take on St Etienne this Friday.

By AFP Tuesday 18 Aug 2020, 2:04 PM
49 minutes ago 533 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5178930
Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas.
Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas.
Image: DPA/PA Images

THE LIGUE 1 curtain-raiser – set for this Friday – has been postponed after three more positive Covid-19 tests Marseille, who were due to face Saint-Etienne.

Four people at the Marseille have now shown up positive for coronavirus.

Marseille said today that all details had been relayed to the LFP, the body that runs professional football in France.

The LFP later confirmed that Friday’s match was postponed, to be played on either 16 or 17 September “subject to changes in sanitary conditions within the Olympique de Marseille club”.

Andre Villas-Boas’ side cancelled a friendly on 14 August against Stuttgart  as a precaution.

Fellow Ligue 1 side Nimes announced two new suspected cases in its squad and all employees have been put in isolation pending test results.

Nimes had hosted Marseille on 9 August in a friendly.

At least 37 Ligue 1 players from 11 clubs have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent weeks.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The vast majority contracted the virus after resuming training in June, leading to quarantine and a flurry of cancelled pre-season matches.

Two matches slated for this weekend – Paris Saint-Germain against Metz and Montpellier against Lyon – had already been cancelled because PSG and Lyon are playing Champions League semi-finals in Portugal.

© – AFP 2020 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie