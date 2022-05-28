Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 28 May 2022
Advertisement

Sagstrom, Shadoff and Vu stay perfect at LPGA Match-Play

Sagstrom beat American Emma Talley 4&2.

By AFP Saturday 28 May 2022, 9:56 PM
45 minutes ago 242 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5777107
Lilia Vu tees off.
Image: Adam Lacy
Lilia Vu tees off.
Lilia Vu tees off.
Image: Adam Lacy

SWEDEN’S MADELENE SAGSTROM, American Lilia Vu and England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff each won her fourth victory in as many matches today to reach the LPGA Match-Play quarter-finals.

Sagstrom beat American Emma Talley 4&2 while Vu defeated compatriot Allisen Corpuz 4&3 and Shadoff ousted Hong Kong’s Tiffany Chan 4&3 in the round of 16 at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Others advancing to Saturday’s afternoon quarter-finals included South Koreans Ji Eun-hee and Jenny Shin, American Andrea Lee, Japan’s Ayaka Furue and Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh, who outlasted Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn after 22 holes.

Moriya birdied to win four of the last five regulation holes and force extended play but never led as Dryburgh won with a birdie on the fourth extra hole.

Quarter-final matchups will pit Sagstrom against Ji, Vu against Shin, Shadoff against Furue and Lee against Dryburgh.

Sagstrom won the opening hole with a birdie but Talley birdied the par-5 fourth to square the match. Sagstrom birdied the par-3 fifth and won the sixth with a par before Talley birdied to win the par-5 seventh to pull back within one.

Sagstrom stretched her lead when Talley made bogeys at the 11th and 15th holes and sealed the triumph with a birdie at the par-5 16th.

Vu birdied to win the fourth and sixth holes and parred to take the eighth. Corpuz birdied to win the ninth but Vu took 11 and 12 with pars and tied the last three holes with pars.

Shadoff fell behind twice early but birdied the par-5 fourth and won the par-3 eighth to level then eagled the par-5 ninth to grab her first lead. She birdied the par-3 13th to go 2-up and parred to win each of the last two holes and the match.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Germany’s Caroline Masson, who never trailed in going 3-0 in group play, lost 2&1 to Lee. Masson parred the 15th hole to square the match but dropped the par-5 16th with a bogey and Lee birdied the par-4 17th to advance.

Shin won the third through fifth holes with pars, then birdied the seventh and par-3 eighth to seize a 5-up edge on the way to beating American Annie Park 2&1.

Ji edged Choi Hye-jin 2&1 in a showdown of South Koreans. Choi birdied the par-3 13th and parred the 15th to square the match, but Ji birdied to win the 16th and parred to take the 17th and the match.

Furue never trailed in dispatching previously unbeaten South African Paula Reto 2&1. Furue parred the second and birdied the fourth to go 2-up, then followed Reto’s birdie to win the seventh by winning the ninth with a birdie to lead 2-up at the turn.

Reto won the 10th with a par but Furue took the 14th with a par and matched pars the next three holes to advance.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie