This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 22 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lille boss takes swipe at 'classy' Mourinho

Christophe Galtier was not pleased with the Portuguese manager for taking some of his coaches to Tottenham.

By The42 Team Friday 22 Nov 2019, 9:22 AM
43 minutes ago 1,597 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4901804
Christophe Galtier (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Christophe Galtier (file pic).
Christophe Galtier (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

LILLE BOSS Christophe Galtier took a swipe at “classy” Jose Mourinho for taking two of his coaches to become part of his new team at Tottenham.

Mourinho was appointed as the new man in charge of Spurs on Wednesday after Mauricio Pochettino and his assistants were sacked.

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United boss Mourinho moved quickly to arrange his backroom team at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos and Joao Sacramento both appointed from Lille.

There has also been speculation that Mourinho wants sporting director Luis Campos to join him in north London to take up a similar role.

Galtier does not blame his coaching staff for taking up a new position, but he made it clear he was none too pleased with the way in which Mourinho has gone about things.

“Everyone has their own way of doing things. It’s very classy, anyway, very classy to act like that,” Galtier said in ironic tones ahead of Lille’s Ligue 1 clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Friday.

“I was angry; the timing isn’t good. There are ways to do things. Regardless, what matters is that I agree with the decision of the president [Gerard Lopez].

I have also been in a deputy role. They were asked, they believe in this project, they want to go. That’s football today.

“My president and Luis Campos could not do anything to keep two people who couldn’t stay in this project. We’re not in the world of the Care Bears.

“I learned it by phone from my president on Tuesday night. He told me about the situation. I didn’t see anything coming. We were preparing normally for the match in Paris.

He explained it to me, and I understood. I would have done the same thing. If staff want to go to another project, it takes so much investment that if your head is 10% elsewhere, you’re doomed to failure.”

Galtier certainly does not expect Campos to follow his former coaching staff to Spurs, though.

“Luis is 200% invested in the project [at Lille] and I don’t see a 1000th of a wish to look elsewhere,” he said. “We’re close and looking forward.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie