'I said to my Mum that I had to do this for Grandma' - Lily Agg reflects on World Cup joy

A WHIRLWIND JOURNEY in the green jersey so far hit the highest of highs in Hampden Park last night.

Lily Agg’s fifth Ireland cap yielded a coveted World Cup ticket; the Brighton-born midfielder’s arduous journey to this point well-documented.

The 28-year-old, who plays her club football for London City Lionesses in the Championship, qualifies for the Girls In Green through her late Grandmother from Cobh.

Since making her debut in February, Agg has paid heartwarming tributes to her, and she was central to her thoughts after helping Ireland to their first-ever major tournament.

“Moments like this, I keep closing my eyes and just thinking about it,” she said after last night’s momentous 1-0 play-off win over Scotland. “It’s so special.

“I said to my Mum earlier, ‘I’ve got to do this for Grandma.’ All you can do before a game is say to yourself, ‘You’re going to work hard, you’re going to give it your all’ – look, you’re going to make mistakes, you’re human, but as long as you know you’re going to run your socks off, give it your all, put your heart on your sleeve… hopefully I did that, I know the other girls did. Like I say, that’s for my Grandma.”

While Amber Barrett was last night’s matchwinner, it was Agg who scored the crucial goal which secured Ireland’s play-off spot. A mid-game injury to Ruesha Littlejohn in last month’s showdown against Finland at Tallaght opened the door for her, and she’s kept her midfield berth ever since.

Advertisement

After that memorable night, she spoke about her mother’s “worst regrets” at missing the game, and unfortunately, she was absent once again for the Glasgow glory.

“She has work commitments,” Agg frowned. “She came over for the trip to Cobh and she couldn’t get time off then. She works for the NHS, so it’s very difficult to get leave.

“She’s at home, my little sister, my other sister, it was her birthday today. They got crystals, they got photos of my Grandma, they said their prayers, they were all watching. My partner made it over and some of the girls from football, which is brilliant. I seen them after. But hey, the rest of the Irish family are here so happy days!”

Agg referenced praying several times in the brief post-match interview, and was more than happy to talk about her faith when asked.

“I’ve got a little tattoo here for my Grandma with my rosary beads,” she explained, revealing the ink on her thigh. “Every night before bed with my Grandma, we used to kneel down, we used to say our prayers… I remember that with her, and to be honest, that stays with me. God has a funny way of figuring out life and where we are, and I do believe everything happens for a reason.”

She hammered that message home when discussing Ireland’s latest monumental result and remarkable journey, struggling to find the words at times to sum up the flurry of emotions.

“I feel like I’m dreaming but we’re not. This is reality, we’re going [to the World Cup]. Everyone out there, the staff, the team behind the team, it means so much to everyone. Everyone was crying, but so happy.

“You can’t even describe the feeling. Goosebumps, a shot of emotions coming over the body. Look, we’ve got to actually wake up in the morning and know that we’re actually going to a World Cup. It’s not a dream anymore. We’re actually going.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Ireland celebrate qualifying for the World Cup. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“I was saying my prayers last night, I say my prayers again before the game and look, everything figures itself out. We knew before the game if Portugal would beat Iceland, a win was going to get us through. I think fate plays its part. We were meant to go to this World Cup. Ireland are meant to be at this World Cup. And we’ve got the job done.

“I say it all the time, football is the lowest of lows and the highest of highs,” she added. “I’ve had some real low lows, whether it be injury, setbacks, you name it… it doesn’t get much higher than this. This is everything I’ve dreamed of.

“I get emotional talking about it, I’m so grateful to be here. I do think fate has a way of figuring itself out. Everyone’s got different journeys, we’ve all had highs and lows, and everything, I believe, has put me into this moment here right now. Honestly, I’m so grateful, just so proud and privileged to be here.”

An exciting few months lie ahead as the countdown to next summer’s finals begin.

The draw takes place on Saturday week, and Agg envisages big things for women’s football on these shores in the near future.

“Hopefully it takes off,” she concluded. “Hopefully this back in Ireland is going to take off. Everyone in Ireland, I think, is going to be over the moon.

“This is more than just a night of football, this is history. We’ve made history tonight and hopefully it’s going to leave a legacy for the young girls and boys of today: this team can go to a World Cup, we’re professional footballers working so hard to make things like this happen, all those before us who have lead the way, we’re just trying to do them proud and do ourselves proud.

“Honestly, I’m so proud of everyone. I can’t quite believe it.”