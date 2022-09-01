Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 1 September 2022
Advertisement

'I'm dreaming' - Ireland's heroes savour epic night after earning World Cup play-off spot

Lily Agg scored the winner for Vera Pauw’s side against Finland.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 1 Sep 2022, 9:55 PM
9 minutes ago 396 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5855667
Ireland players celebrate Lily Agg's goal.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ireland players celebrate Lily Agg's goal.
Ireland players celebrate Lily Agg's goal.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IT WAS A night to remember for the Republic of Ireland women’s team after earning a play-off spot for the 2023 World Cup with a brilliant 1-0 win over Finland.

Vera Pauw’s side are now one step closer to reaching a first-ever major tournament for Ireland thanks to a brilliant header from substitute Lily Agg in the second half.

Playing in front of a packed Tallaght Stadium, Ireland edged out a gritty contest against the second seeds outfit to ensure they secure second spot in Group A.

“It’s unreal, I think I took a clattering, I got my head on it and – yeah – unbelievable,” a delighted Agg told RTÉ Sport after the epic result. Agg finished the tie with the Player of the Match award after making a decisive impact following her introduction in the 40th minute.

“It was really hard out there. The girls worked so hard and everyone was giving it their absolute all. They deserve this so much, I’m so grateful to be part of it. What a night!

“Everyone is absolutely buzzing. Vera said no partying but we’ll see about that. I’m dreaming, honestly. These girls are amazing. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us.

“It’s everyone’s dream [to get to a World Cup], we’re gonna do all we can to get there.”

Ireland captain Katie McCabe said she was “speechless” after her side’s effort, and insists that nights like this must become a more regular event for Irish women’s football in the future.

“We didn’t play particularly well tonight but we couldn’t care less. We got the three points and that was the main thing, and we’ve got a play-off to a World Cup.

“Before the campaign, we played against a lot of higher ranked opposition to try and prepare us for these stress scenarios and I think we’ve showed that. We’ve beaten Finland twice and got the draw away to Sweden. We want to compete against these big nations and make sure we’re at major tournaments going forward.”

Remarking on the tough challenge that Finland brought, she added:

“We knew they were going to come at us and it was just about absorbing it and soaking it up as much as we can. We got the goal from a set piece and Lily Agg with an unbelievable finish.”

Summing up the significance of the result, she concluded:

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

“We met two legends earlier on during the week at dinner: they paved the way for us – Emma Byrne, Yvonne Treacy, Ciara Grant and everyone that’s paved the way for us to be in the position we’re in now.

“I could go on, and to be able to get a play-off for the World Cup for them and inspire the next generation of young women footballers is an absolute dream.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie