Ireland's Lily Aggd departs from London City Lionesses ahead of World Cup

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S Lily Agg is one of eight players who will be departing from the London City Lionesses ahead of the World Cup after her contract expired on 1 July.

Agg joined London City from Charlton Athletic in July 2019 and went on to make 53 appearances for the FA Women’s Championship side, scoring seven goals in all competitions.

A native of Brighton, Agg will be travelling to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as one of seven midfielders included in Vera Pauw’s side. Agg qualifies for the Ireland team through her Cork-born grandmother, picking up her first cap and debut goal for the national side last year.

