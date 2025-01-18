Lily Agg set for lengthy spell on the sidelines

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Lily Agg is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after picking up an ACL injury.

The 31-year-old’s club Birmingham said that she sustained the injury “last week and has now undergone successful surgery”.

Agg, who has 22 Ireland caps, will now undergo a period of rehabilitation.

The length of her enforced absence is uncertain, but Agg will certainly miss Ireland’s upcoming Nations League campaign, which begins at home to Turkey on 21 February and concludes after hosting Slovenia on 3 June.

The setback is also a big blow to Birmingham, who are top of the Women’s Championship.

Agg has scored nine goals from 37 appearances since joining the club from London City Lionesses last summer.

She was the top goalscorer and named Supporters’ Player of the Season for the 2023/24 camopaign.