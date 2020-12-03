'You’re looking for maybe 500 people' - Should families be allowed attend the All-Ireland final?

LIMERICK FORWARD TOM Morrissey has issued a call for the families of the players involved to be allowed attend the All-Ireland hurling final.

Morrissey scored 0-6 in Sunday’s semi-final win over Galway with his brother Dan also playing a key role as they advanced to the decider on the Sunday 13 December.

But as it stands their family will not be able to watch them in Croke Park for the clash against Waterford.

The Ahane players stresses they ‘are hugely privileged’ to be able to play but points to the example of sporting events in England that are welcoming back spectators as something that could pave the way for a similar strategy in Ireland.

“We won a league and a Munster championship and obviously we are hugely privileged and we know we are lucky to play the championship this year but it was a small bit disappointing that we couldn’t have our relatives close to us.

“Playing the All-Ireland final next week, (it’s) just such a big moment in our lives. You go to your family and those people who are with you and supported you all through the years. Not to have them there is disappointing and it would be nice if the GAA – I don’t know if they are – could look into maybe getting family there.

“I don’t think a big stadium like Croke Park, I don’t think there is any reason why it couldn’t be made possible. You’re looking for maybe 500 people in a 82,000 capacity stadium. I know it would mean a whole lot to the players. It would mean a huge amount.

“I see over in England this weekend they’re going back trialling crowds into sporting games and it’s an outdoor arena and I just think it would be nice and it would be safe.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Tom Morrissey in action for Limerick in the All-Ireland semi-final against Galway. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Morrissey scored the final point of the semi-final win for Limerick when he converted a free. He has no qualms in taking on that responsibility again if regular free-taker Aaron Gillane is ruled out through injury.

“I don’t think it will daunt me as a free-taker. You have your routine prepped and it’s just about sticking to that routine you have and implementing it on the day no matter what match it is.

“I’ve taken frees for the club all the way up along. I took them in Pairc Ui Chaoimh two years ago when Aaron was injured. It’s not something that will faze me.

“I’m not concerned about it at the moment and I’m pretty sure Aaron will be playing come Sunday week.”

- Additional reporting by Kevin O’Brien

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey preview Ireland-Scotland, chat Ben Healy and Johnny Sexton’s futures, and discuss Argentina’s shocking handling of the racism storm involving their captain:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud