14 for Limerick as champions lead the way in 2023 All-Star hurling nominees

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Limerick lead the way with 14 players on the list of nominations for the 2023 PwC GAA-GPA All-Star hurling awards.

John Kiely’s record-breakers once again top the billing of 45-player shortlist for the awards, set to take place on 17 November at the RDS, in a change from the usual venue of the Convention Centre.

There was no place however for 2020 Hurler of the Year, Gearoid Hegarty, or for team captain Declan Hannon on the list.

Beaten finalists Kilkenny have eight nominations, while Clare, who exited at the semi-final stage to the Cats, have nine.

Having come so close to winning the Leinster title, Galway have six, Cork have four. Tipperary have three while Donal Burke is Dublin’s sole representative.

In all, twelve of last year’s All-Star team are up for consideration again in 2023, those missing out being the aforementioned Hegarty and Hannon of Limerick, along with Pádraic Mannion of Galway.

Here’s the full list:

Goalkeepers

Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

Éibhear Quilligan (Clare)

Defenders

Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick)

Mike Casey (Limerick)

Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

Dan Morrissey (Limerick)

Barry Nash (Limerick)

David Blanchfield (Kilkenny)

Mikey Butler (Kilkenny)

Paddy Deegan (Kilkenny)

Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny)

John Conlon (Clare)

Adam Hogan (Clare)

David McInerney (Clare)

Diarmuid Ryan (Clare)

Daithí Burke (Galway)

Jack Grealish (Galway)

Damien Cahalane (Cork)

Ciarán Joyce (Cork)

Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

Midfielders

Darragh O’Donovan (Limerick)

William O’Donoghue (Limerick)

Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny)

David Fitzgerald (Clare)

Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)

Noel McGrath (Tipperary)

Forwards