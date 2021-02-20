BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 20 February 2021
Advertisement

9 awards for Limerick as 2020 All-Star hurling team is named

Waterford, Clare, Kilkenny and Galway also have players honoured.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 20 Feb 2021, 7:30 PM
19 minutes ago 3,174 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5360752

CHAMPIONS LIMERICK HAVE bagged nine winners in the 2020 PwC GAA-GPA All-Star hurling team.

pjimage (8) (1) Burke, Barron, Morrissey, Reid and Kelly amongst the winners.

John Kiely’s team were crowned league, Munster and All-Ireland winners last year, a level of dominance reflected in this selection that was announced tonight.

There is a third award for defender Seán Finn while Dan Morrissey, Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane are the Limerick players honoured for the second time. There are first All-Stars for Limerick hurlers Nickie Quaid, Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, Gearoid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey.

[image alt="nickie-quaid-lifts-the-liam-maccarthy-cup" width="" height="" wp-size="size-medium" credit-url="" credit-source="Ryan%20Byrne%2FINPHO" credit-via="" credit-via-url="" caption="Limerick%20goalkeeper%20Nickie%20Quaid" title="" wp-id="wp-image-5360942" class="alignnone" /end]

Beaten finalists Waterford have three winners in defender Tadhg de Búrca, midfielder Jamie Barron and attacker Stephen Bennett, the latter the only other first-time player honoured this year.

Galway defender Daithi Burke and Kilkenny attacker TJ Reid are both included for the fifth time in the All-Stars while Clare’s marquee figure Tony Kelly wins his second accolade.

From the five counties honoured, there are only three players from the previous 2019 team that make the cut here in Finn, Reid and Gillane.

2020 Hurling All-Star Team

Goalkeeper

1. Nickie Quaid (Limerick – Effin)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Defenders

2. Seán Finn (Limerick – Bruff) – Previous winner in 2018 and ‘19.
3. Dan Morrissey (Limerick – Ahane) – Previous winner in 2018.
4. Daithí Burke (Galway – Turloughmore) – Previous winner in 2015, ‘16, ‘17 and ‘18.

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick – Patrickswell)
6. Tadhg de Búrca (Waterford – Clashmore Kinsalebeg) – Previous winner in 2015.
7. Kyle Hayes (Limerick – Kildimo Pallaskenry)

Midfielders

8. Jamie Barron (Waterford – Fourmilewater) – Previous winner in 2016 and ‘17.
9. Tony Kelly (Clare – Ballyea) – Previous winner in 2013.

Forwards

10. Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick – St Patrick’s)
11. Cian Lynch (Limerick – Patrickswell) – Previous winner in 2018.
12. Tom Morrissey (Limerick – Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Limerick – Patrickswell) – Previous winner in 2019.
14. TJ Reid (Kilkenny – Ballyhale Shamrocks) – Previous winner in 2012, ‘14, ‘15 and ‘19.
15. Stephen Bennett (Waterford – Ballysaggart)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie