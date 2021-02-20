9 awards for Limerick as 2020 All-Star hurling team is named

CHAMPIONS LIMERICK HAVE bagged nine winners in the 2020 PwC GAA-GPA All-Star hurling team.

Burke, Barron, Morrissey, Reid and Kelly amongst the winners.

John Kiely’s team were crowned league, Munster and All-Ireland winners last year, a level of dominance reflected in this selection that was announced tonight.

There is a third award for defender Seán Finn while Dan Morrissey, Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane are the Limerick players honoured for the second time. There are first All-Stars for Limerick hurlers Nickie Quaid, Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, Gearoid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey.

[image alt="nickie-quaid-lifts-the-liam-maccarthy-cup" width="" height="" wp-size="size-medium" credit-url="" credit-source="Ryan%20Byrne%2FINPHO" credit-via="" credit-via-url="" caption="Limerick%20goalkeeper%20Nickie%20Quaid" title="" wp-id="wp-image-5360942" class="alignnone" /end]

Beaten finalists Waterford have three winners in defender Tadhg de Búrca, midfielder Jamie Barron and attacker Stephen Bennett, the latter the only other first-time player honoured this year.

Galway defender Daithi Burke and Kilkenny attacker TJ Reid are both included for the fifth time in the All-Stars while Clare’s marquee figure Tony Kelly wins his second accolade.

From the five counties honoured, there are only three players from the previous 2019 team that make the cut here in Finn, Reid and Gillane.

2020 Hurling All-Star Team

Goalkeeper

1. Nickie Quaid (Limerick – Effin)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Defenders

2. Seán Finn (Limerick – Bruff) – Previous winner in 2018 and ‘19.

3. Dan Morrissey (Limerick – Ahane) – Previous winner in 2018.

4. Daithí Burke (Galway – Turloughmore) – Previous winner in 2015, ‘16, ‘17 and ‘18.

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick – Patrickswell)

6. Tadhg de Búrca (Waterford – Clashmore Kinsalebeg) – Previous winner in 2015.

7. Kyle Hayes (Limerick – Kildimo Pallaskenry)

Midfielders

8. Jamie Barron (Waterford – Fourmilewater) – Previous winner in 2016 and ‘17.

9. Tony Kelly (Clare – Ballyea) – Previous winner in 2013.

Forwards

10. Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick – St Patrick’s)

11. Cian Lynch (Limerick – Patrickswell) – Previous winner in 2018.

12. Tom Morrissey (Limerick – Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Limerick – Patrickswell) – Previous winner in 2019.

14. TJ Reid (Kilkenny – Ballyhale Shamrocks) – Previous winner in 2012, ‘14, ‘15 and ‘19.

15. Stephen Bennett (Waterford – Ballysaggart)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!