Kiely hands out eight Limerick debuts as All-Ireland champs open 2024 with a win

Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League

Clare 1-19 Limerick 2-21

Dr McKenna Cup Round 3

Fermanagh 0-12 Monaghan 2-9

Down 2-15 Cavan 1-15

Armagh 1-14 Tyrone 2-10

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Limerick got their 2024 campaign off to a winning start as goals from Cathal O’Neill and debutant Luke Flynn saw off Clare in the Munster Hurling League.

John Kiely took the opportunity to hand out eight debuts as 10 different players got on the scoresheet, led by 0-7 from Effin free-taker Patrick O’Donovan.

Clare had impressive performers in Darragh Lohan, a nephew of manager Brian, and David Conroy, while Peter Duggan claimed the final touch for a consolation goal.

The 1,500 tickets were all sold out five days before this clash, refixed from Sixmilebridge to Clarecastle’s all-weather pitch.

Limerick’s opener against Cork was postponed due to fog and they arrived with only captain for the day Dan Morrissey retained from the starting All-Ireland final team. Their back-ups still showed they’re well versed in the desired short-passing build-up.

They created plenty of chances, although they had five misses before Donnacha Ó Dálaigh got the scoreboard moving. That was the story on both sides, with Clare finishing on 18 wides to Limerick’s 14 in bitterly cold conditions.

Shane O’Brien was at the centre of Limerick’s attack and did the difficult part well by regularly putting himself in scoring positions.

He ended with 0-4 but accounted for half of Limerick’s wide tally and had two shots on goal foiled, one by a brilliant Lohan block and the other by a sprawling Éamonn Foudy save.

Limerick moved 0-9 to 0-5 up but Clare struck four in a row to level, with David Reidy, Keith Smyth, and Conroy displaying superb finishing.

But Cathal O’Neill goaled on the stroke of half-time when found by Adam English to send them in 1-10 to 0-10 ahead.

English, O’Neill, and O’Brien added fine scores as Limerick stretched eight points clear deep into the second half.

As well as Emmet McEvoy and Ethan Hurley, they introduced six debutants off the bench in David Fitzgerald, Joe Fitzgerald, Flynn, Liam Lynch, Mike Keane, and Darragh Langan.

Granagh-Ballingarry attacker Flynn was on had to tap in the 67th-minute goal from O’Brien’s rebound although Duggan touched home Foudy’s long delivery three minutes later.

Clare ran their bench too as recent Clare U20 Keelan Hartigan graduated to the senior squad by scoring one point and creating another.

Both teams will face Cork next, with Clare travelling to Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday before Limerick’s postponed game with the Rebels goes ahead on Wednesday at Rathkeale.

Scorers for Clare: David Conroy 0-4 (1f), Mark Rodgers 0-4 (3f), Peter Duggan 1-0, David Reidy 0-3 (1 65), Keith Smyth 0-3 (1f), Shane Meehan 0-2, Diarmuid Cahill 0-1, Keelan Hartigan 0-1, Paddy Donnellan 0-1.

Scorers for Limerick: Patrick O’Donovan 0-7 (5f), Cathal O’Neill 1-1, Shane O’Brien 0-4, Luke Flynn 1-0, Colin Coughlan 0-2, Donnacha Ó Dálaigh 0-2, Adam English 0-2, Mark Quinlan 0-1, Barry Murphy 0-1, Micheál Houlihan 0-1.

Clare

1. Éamonn Foudy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

2. John Connelly (Clooney-Quin), 3. Conor Leen (Corofin), 4. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea)

7. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle), 6. Conn Smyth (Feakle), 5. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones na Sionna)

9. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 12. Shane Meehan (Banner)

10. Colm O’Meara (Clonlara), 8. David Conroy (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield), 13. Keith Smyth (Killanena)

11. David Reidy (Éire Óg Ennis), 14. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 15. Diarmaid Cahill (Corofin)

Substitutes:

25. Ross Hayes (Crusheen) for Leen (17, inj); 19. Gearóid Sheedy (Ogonnelloe) for O’Meara (h-t); 24. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin) for Rodgers (h-t); 26. Stephen Conway (Feakle) for Cahill (h-t); 21. Keelan Hartigan (Scariff) for Meehan (48); 23. Paddy Donnellan (Broadford) for C Smyth (50); 20. Jack Kirwan (Parteen-Meelick) for Reidy (55); 17. David Tuohy (Clarecastle) for Flanagan (58); 18. Dylan McMahon (Clonlara) for Lohan (63).

Limerick

16. Jamie Power (Monaleen)

2. Emmet McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane, captain), 4. Fergal O’Connor (Effin)

5. Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane), 21. Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West), 7. Ciarán Barry (Ahane)

8. Barry Murphy (Doon), 9. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

10. Micheál Houlihan (Kilmallock), 11. Patrick O’Donovan (Effin), 12. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)

13. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. Adam English (Doon)

Substitutes:

17. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock) for O’Connor (h-t); 19. David Fitzgerald (Kildimo-Pallaskenry) for Quinlan (h-t); 18. Joe Fitzgerald (Monaleen) for Murphy (h-t); 20. Luke Flynn (Granagh-Ballingarry) for English (50); 24. Liam Lynch (Mungret St Paul’s) for O’Neill (55); 26. Oisín O’Reilly (Kilmallock) for Ó Dálaigh (58); 22. Mike Keane (Adare) for McEvoy (62); 23. Darragh Langan (Monaleen) for Barry (62).

Referee: Alan Tierney (Tipperary)