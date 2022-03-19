Limerick footballers keep promotion bid alive with late win over Laois

National Football League Division 3

LIMERICK’S FOOTBALLERS hit a last-gasp winner to force themselves right back into the Division 3 promotion race with victory over Laois.

Billy Lee’s side reeled off seven unanswered points in the first half in Portlaoise and led by four at the break, 0-10 to 0-6.

But it was Laois who were in the ascendancy after the restart and they edged into a lead by the minimum on 53 minutes when Mark Timmons kicked a score to make it 0-11 to 0-10.

There was little to choose between the sides in a nip-and-tuck final quarter and when Limerick’s Robbie Bourke pointed from a free with two minutes to play, it looked as though the points would be shared.

But with four minutes of added time on the clock, Bourke popped up with another at the death to give the Treatymen a big win on the road which sees them jump to the top of the table ahead of Sunday’s games.

In the National Hurling League, Conor Woods’ penalty proved decisive as Down booked their place in the Division 2A final with a two-point win over Kerry in Ballycran.

Kerry were six points to the good at the break, 0-14 to 0-8, but Woods’ goal four minutes after the restart helped Down to reel their visitors in, 0-14 to 1-8.

Kerry were held to just two points over the next 20 minutes and a pair of frees from Paul Sheehan and Woods moved Down into a 1-14 to 0-16 lead by the hour mark.

But Kerry weren’t done yet and, with the clock in the read, levelled matters at 1-17 to 0-20 through a point from substitute Maurice O’Connor.

Two late scores from Oisin McManus saw Down through to the league final, while Kerry must now wait to see who they will face in the semi-final.

