This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 7 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Limerick camogie 'very disappointed' as dual players face fixture clash for a 'second time this year'

Three members across the inter-county camogie and Ladies football teams in the county will be affected by the dilemma.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 7 May 2019, 6:08 PM
21 minutes ago 310 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4623156
The Limerick senior ladies football team are taking on Tipperary on Saturday at Semple Stadium.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
The Limerick senior ladies football team are taking on Tipperary on Saturday at Semple Stadium.
The Limerick senior ladies football team are taking on Tipperary on Saturday at Semple Stadium.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

LIMERICK CAMOGIE SAY they are “very disappointed” as their dual players are faced with a major fixture clash this weekend.

In a statement released by the camogie board, they added that “this is the second time this year that this has happened, through no fault of Limerick Camogie.”

Dual players across Limerick’s inter-county camogie and ladies football teams will be affected by the fixture dilemma.

On Saturday, the Limerick senior ladies will take on Tipperary in the Munster intermediate football championship at Thurles [throw-in, 5pm].

That fixture will form part of a double-header as the men’s teams from both counties will meet in the Munster SFC at the same venue later that evening at 7pm.

Limerick are also in action in the Munster senior and junior camogie championships on Saturday. They will face Cork in those games and both matches are scheduled to throw-in at 7.15pm.

Niamh Ryan, Roisin Ambrose and Rebecca Delee are the members of both Limerick panels who will be directly affected by this fixture dilemma, and may have to face a major decision about which game to play.

Limerick ladies football manager John Ryan told the Limerick Leader that the fixture clash is “a disgrace,” while the Limerick camogie association have also released a statement, expressing their disappointment at the situation. 

Limerick Source: Limerick Camogie Twitter Page.

The full statement reads.

“Limerick Camogie are very disappointed by the clash of fixtures between our Senior and Junior Camogie Teams and the Limerick Ladies Football Team in their respective Munster Championship matches this weekend.

“The Munster Camogie Semi Finals were originally ratified for 11 May last January at the Munster Camogie Convention and subsequently we ratified all our Adult County League Finals for Sunday May 12.

“The Munster Camogie Board rescheduled the semi-finals to 12 Sunday May. Knowing that this would be a direct clash with our hectic league schedule at club level we requested that our semi-final be moved to Saturday 18 May.

“Munster could not accommodate this and the original date of 11 May, which was ratified at Convention, stood.

This, unfortunately, has led to the clash with the Limerick Ladies Football fixture. This is the second time this year that this has happened, through no fault of Limerick Camogie.

“We are aware of the dilemma this puts our dual players in, however it is an issue we tried to rectify but were unsuccessful.

“We did not highlight this clash prior to now due to the welfare of our players. We would like to wish all Limerick teams in both codes every success in their matches on Saturday.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie