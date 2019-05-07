Limerick camogie 'very disappointed' as dual players face fixture clash for a 'second time this year'

The Limerick senior ladies football team are taking on Tipperary on Saturday at Semple Stadium.

LIMERICK CAMOGIE SAY they are “very disappointed” as their dual players are faced with a major fixture clash this weekend.



In a statement released by the camogie board, they added that “this is the second time this year that this has happened, through no fault of Limerick Camogie.”

Dual players across Limerick’s inter-county camogie and ladies football teams will be affected by the fixture dilemma.

On Saturday, the Limerick senior ladies will take on Tipperary in the Munster intermediate football championship at Thurles [throw-in, 5pm].

That fixture will form part of a double-header as the men’s teams from both counties will meet in the Munster SFC at the same venue later that evening at 7pm.

Limerick are also in action in the Munster senior and junior camogie championships on Saturday. They will face Cork in those games and both matches are scheduled to throw-in at 7.15pm.

Niamh Ryan, Roisin Ambrose and Rebecca Delee are the members of both Limerick panels who will be directly affected by this fixture dilemma, and may have to face a major decision about which game to play.

Limerick ladies football manager John Ryan told the Limerick Leader that the fixture clash is “a disgrace,” while the Limerick camogie association have also released a statement, expressing their disappointment at the situation.

Source: Limerick Camogie Twitter Page.

The full statement reads.

“Limerick Camogie are very disappointed by the clash of fixtures between our Senior and Junior Camogie Teams and the Limerick Ladies Football Team in their respective Munster Championship matches this weekend.

“The Munster Camogie Semi Finals were originally ratified for 11 May last January at the Munster Camogie Convention and subsequently we ratified all our Adult County League Finals for Sunday May 12.

“The Munster Camogie Board rescheduled the semi-finals to 12 Sunday May. Knowing that this would be a direct clash with our hectic league schedule at club level we requested that our semi-final be moved to Saturday 18 May.

“Munster could not accommodate this and the original date of 11 May, which was ratified at Convention, stood.

This, unfortunately, has led to the clash with the Limerick Ladies Football fixture. This is the second time this year that this has happened, through no fault of Limerick Camogie.

“We are aware of the dilemma this puts our dual players in, however it is an issue we tried to rectify but were unsuccessful.

“We did not highlight this clash prior to now due to the welfare of our players. We would like to wish all Limerick teams in both codes every success in their matches on Saturday.”

