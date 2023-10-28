'They love their club, it means so much to them' - Limerick's star trio chase more silver

WHEN THE FINAL whistle sounded a fortnight ago at the Gaelic Grounds, Eamonn Kelly swiftly shifted from managerial mode to supporter status.

Kelly had just supervised his Patrickswell team’s progression in the Limerick senior hurling semi-final, a sensational showing as they amassed 2-25 to take down Kilmallock.

With that assignment completed, he thought of home as his native Kiladangan were in Tipperary county final action against Thurles Sarsfields.

“Our game was on in Limerick an hour beforehand, so we kind of blotted it out. Then after the match, we decided we’d make a run for the Woodfield (Hotel) across the road to try and get the second half of it (Tipperary final) on television,

“But there was rugby on and there was no joy. They wouldn’t let us watch it. So we ended up going to a McDonald’s and watching it on the phone, the second half. I suppose we had mixed emotions, we were obviously really hoping that we’d win it and then it was in the balance.

“I was with Mikey Ryan, one of the selectors, and his son, Mikey Junior, we said wouldn’t this be great if this was a draw because we’d get to see it live the next day. That’s the way it worked out.”

James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

And now he has a double county final bid this weekend. This evening Patrickswell face Na Piarsaigh in the Limerick showpiece.

Tomorrow it’s take two in Tipperary, the second year on the bounce that Kiladangan have faced a replay, losing out twelve months ago to Kilruane MacDonaghs.

“It’s very important to try get across the line with this one. (Kiladangan) have been there twice last year, twice this year again. Four county finals and if you’d nothing to show. Be hoping that bit of experience would definitely stand to them now.”

Ken Sutton / INPHO Kiladangan's Paul Flynn in action against Thurles Sarsfields. Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

The fixture Gods have smiled on Kelly. A former Kerry, Offaly and Laois manager, he has stockpiled plenty experience in different areas, along with positions at home in Tipperary.

Getting the chance to operate at the heart of the game in Limerick, at a time when the county continues to weave their hurling magic on the rest of the country, is a privilege.

Particularly when he gets to work with a trio like Diarmaid Byrnes, Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane. Each of them have collected five All-Ireland senior medals and picked up three All-Stars. Byrnes and Lynch have been crowned Hurler of the Year for the past two seasons, Gillane is the front-runner to emulate them next month.

A remarkable amount of talent to fill one club dressing-room.

“It’s better than you could imagine,” says Kelly, on working with the stars.

“That’s being honest as I can be about it. But as well as being the hurlers they are, they are fantastic individuals.

“I can’t express that enough. For me the club is huge. I have worked with teams over the years where you see county players coming back and you’re wondering, do they really want to be there?

“But by God, do these guys want to be there. They are very, very proud of their club and they’re giving everything for it. They haven’t missed a session, they were back on the Thursday night after the All-Ireland, to put your shoulder to the wheel.”

James Crombie / INPHO Diarmaid Byrnes and Kevin O'Brien celebrate after the 2019 county final. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

When Patrickswell ended their 13-year wait for a Limerick senior title in 2016, they were all key. Gillane, Byrnes and Lynch struck a combined 0-16 in that final; they weighed in with 0-11 between them when Patrickswell added another title in 2019.

“They love their club, it means so much to them,” says Kelly.

“That’s refreshing and all they want to do is what’s the best for the club, whether that’s bringing on young fellas there in training. These guys should be up on a pedestal for what they’re doing for their club.”

Kelly is in his first season at the helm of Patrickswell.

“I got a call from the chairman and we had a chat. I’ve never stood on the line against Kiladangan and so for me it’s a case of if I’m going to manage a team, I have to travel. It was only a little over half an hour from my house.

“I was nearly going to say it was I going to take a year out of it. I’m delighted that I did it now. It’s very, very enjoyable. That was late January. The club supported me, I’m gone now from the stage, I don’t want to go in and manage and coach anymore, I think the whole thing has evolved too much.

“So they were happy to put whatever backroom team was required and that’s what made it enjoyable. John Connors, from Thurles (S&C) and Damian Gillane, the two of them are doing the coaching. That’d be Aaron and Jason’s father.

“Then we’ve Brian Murray doing the goalkeeping coaching and a selector. Two selectors then, a friend of mine, Mike Ryan, and Vinny O’Doherty. So we have a good management team and a very committed bunch of players which makes it that bit easier.”

James Crombie / INPHO Cian Lynch celebrates after Patrickswell won the 2019 county final. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

They got Kilkenny great Michael Fennelly to help with some performance coaching early in the year, establishing a framework as they sought a launchpad for the season ahead. They have developed and now will test themselves against reigning champions Na Piarsaigh.

“It’s so hard won in Limerick,” says Kelly.

“This will be tougher for us given that we beat Na Piarsaigh in the group. They were without one of the best club hurlers in David Dempsey that day, they’re going to be focused. They’d an epic battle with Doon that went down to penalties. It’s going to be a massive test.

“But these are great days. We were training last Sunday morning and the place was buzzing. Drive down the village and see the sea of blue and gold. Then I see it again when I come home to my own village. You have to embrace these days.”