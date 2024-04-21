Advertisement
Dan Morrissey and Kyle Hayes challenge Clare's Shane O'Donnell. James Crombie/INPHO
Late Rally

Brilliant Limerick comeback secures Munster opener win over Clare

20,055 watched on in Ennis as Limerick triumphed.
3.40pm, 21 Apr 2024
Limerick 3-15

Clare 1-18

FOR SO LONG it looked a day where the champions were off-colour, but when the situation was desperate, Limerick delivered in stunning fashion in their Munster hurling opener in Ennis.

They outscored Clare by 3-6 to 0-3 in the final quarter, recovering from a nine-point deficit to fashion a three-point victory. Clare were left reeling after dominating so much of the game with Aaron Gillane bagging a pair of  goals for John Kiely’s team, while substitute Donnacha Ó Dálaigh rifled home the other.

Clare had been in front 1-10 to 0-8 at half-time, a position that was fully merited. The goal that Clare had threatened finally arrived in the 29th minute. The team move was super to watch. Eibhear Quilligan’s sharp puckout, David McInerney’s perfectly-judged delivery, Shane O’Donnell’s swift pass snapped inside, and Aidan McCarthy lashing a shot to the net.

Nickie Quaid had previously done brilliantly to deny Mark Rodgers and David Reidy ons separate occasions as they fired shots towards the goal, but this time he was helpless.

The goal was the centrepiece of McCarthy’s first-half tally of 1-8. He nailed seven frees and raising that green flag pushed Clare 1-10 to 0-7  clear. Gearoid Hegarty’s third point of the game was the only other score in the remainder of the half.

It left Limerick five down at the interval and in chase mode, nine wides racked up in an opening period where their shooting for points sparked regrets. Gillane also had two attempts at goal, but Eibhear Quilligan blocked one and the other was a weak shot that was  stopped by Conor Cleary.

diarmaid-byrnes-and-peter-duggan Diarmaid Byrnes and Peter Duggan. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

More to follow…

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 2-5 (0-5f), Donnacha Ó Dálaigh 1-1, Gearóid Hegarty 0-3, Cathal O’Neill 0-2, David Reidy 0-2, Kyle Hayes 0-1, Cian Lynch 0-1.

Scorers for Clare: Aidan McCarthy 1-10 (0-8f), Mark Rodgers 0-2, David Fitzgerald 0-2, Tony Kelly 0-2 (0-1f), Séadna Morey 0-1, Shane O’Donnell 0-1

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley), 17. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 20. David McInerney (Tulla)

9. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones), 10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge),

8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), 15. David Reidy (Eire Óg Ennis), 12. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

13. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), 20. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg), 11. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 

Subs

Limerick 

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare),7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 15. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patricks), 9. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

11. David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca), 13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh/Castlemahon) 

Subs

 

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)

